iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kuwer Industries Ltd Share Price

14.82
(2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.2
  • Day's High15.2
  • 52 Wk High21.63
  • Prev. Close14.48
  • Day's Low14.15
  • 52 Wk Low 10.63
  • Turnover (lac)5.81
  • P/E4.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.09
  • EPS3.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kuwer Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

15.2

Prev. Close

14.48

Turnover(Lac.)

5.81

Day's High

15.2

Day's Low

14.15

52 Week's High

21.63

52 Week's Low

10.63

Book Value

19.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.45

P/E

4.58

EPS

3.16

Divi. Yield

0

Kuwer Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kuwer Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kuwer Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.78%

Institutions: 0.77%

Non-Institutions: 57.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kuwer Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.08

9.08

9.08

9.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.28

8.23

7.96

7.72

Net Worth

17.36

17.31

17.04

16.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

56.75

60.28

44.51

29.99

yoy growth (%)

-5.86

35.43

48.42

5.1

Raw materials

-33.51

-38.07

-28.74

-18.09

As % of sales

59.05

63.14

64.57

60.32

Employee costs

-1.31

-1.17

-1.23

-1.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.26

0.4

0.31

0.21

Depreciation

-1.94

-1.75

-0.85

-1.03

Tax paid

0.12

-0.2

-0.12

-0.11

Working capital

-0.06

6.97

1.23

-0.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.86

35.43

48.42

5.1

Op profit growth

21.56

138.51

-11.97

-528.4

EBIT growth

9.5

142.63

28.14

-11.58

Net profit growth

92.74

7.55

82.21

-29.45

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kuwer Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kuwer Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Tarun Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

Megha Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Usha Aggarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pranav Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rahul Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anjali Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Supriya Chakraborty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kuwer Industries Ltd

Summary

Kuwer Industries Ltd was incorporated on 24 December, 1993. The Company offers end-to-end holography solutions to the companies for brand imaging and counterfeit prevention. The product portfolio includes security holograms, holographic films, flexible packaging material, coated lacquered films and many more. From a humble beginning in year 1993, Kuwer Industries has grown to become one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of a wide range of holographic products. The Company is engaged in the business of Metalizing & Embossing of Polyester and BOPP films. The Company invests a handsome amount of its turnover on advanced R&D for new products development. It has with it the services of best professional designers, who are conversant in developing innovative designs. The manufacturing site conforms to stringent security standards that ensure highly secure environment for the production of anti-counterfeit products
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kuwer Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kuwer Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kuwer Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kuwer Industries Ltd is ₹13.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kuwer Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kuwer Industries Ltd is 4.58 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kuwer Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kuwer Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kuwer Industries Ltd is ₹10.63 and ₹21.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kuwer Industries Ltd?

Kuwer Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.84%, 3 Years at 26.05%, 1 Year at 3.65%, 6 Month at 17.06%, 3 Month at -25.36% and 1 Month at -16.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kuwer Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kuwer Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.31 %
Institutions - 0.77 %
Public - 57.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kuwer Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.