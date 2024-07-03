SectorPackaging
Open₹15.2
Prev. Close₹14.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.81
Day's High₹15.2
Day's Low₹14.15
52 Week's High₹21.63
52 Week's Low₹10.63
Book Value₹19.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.45
P/E4.58
EPS3.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.08
9.08
9.08
9.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.28
8.23
7.96
7.72
Net Worth
17.36
17.31
17.04
16.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
56.75
60.28
44.51
29.99
yoy growth (%)
-5.86
35.43
48.42
5.1
Raw materials
-33.51
-38.07
-28.74
-18.09
As % of sales
59.05
63.14
64.57
60.32
Employee costs
-1.31
-1.17
-1.23
-1.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
0.4
0.31
0.21
Depreciation
-1.94
-1.75
-0.85
-1.03
Tax paid
0.12
-0.2
-0.12
-0.11
Working capital
-0.06
6.97
1.23
-0.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.86
35.43
48.42
5.1
Op profit growth
21.56
138.51
-11.97
-528.4
EBIT growth
9.5
142.63
28.14
-11.58
Net profit growth
92.74
7.55
82.21
-29.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Tarun Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
Megha Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Usha Aggarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pranav Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rahul Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anjali Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Supriya Chakraborty
Reports by Kuwer Industries Ltd
Summary
Kuwer Industries Ltd was incorporated on 24 December, 1993. The Company offers end-to-end holography solutions to the companies for brand imaging and counterfeit prevention. The product portfolio includes security holograms, holographic films, flexible packaging material, coated lacquered films and many more. From a humble beginning in year 1993, Kuwer Industries has grown to become one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of a wide range of holographic products. The Company is engaged in the business of Metalizing & Embossing of Polyester and BOPP films. The Company invests a handsome amount of its turnover on advanced R&D for new products development. It has with it the services of best professional designers, who are conversant in developing innovative designs. The manufacturing site conforms to stringent security standards that ensure highly secure environment for the production of anti-counterfeit products
The Kuwer Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kuwer Industries Ltd is ₹13.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kuwer Industries Ltd is 4.58 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kuwer Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kuwer Industries Ltd is ₹10.63 and ₹21.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kuwer Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.84%, 3 Years at 26.05%, 1 Year at 3.65%, 6 Month at 17.06%, 3 Month at -25.36% and 1 Month at -16.97%.
