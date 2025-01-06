Kuwer Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
0.4
0.31
0.21
Depreciation
-1.94
-1.75
-0.85
-1.03
Tax paid
0.12
-0.2
-0.12
-0.11
Working capital
-0.06
6.97
1.23
-0.61
Other operating items
Operating
-1.61
5.41
0.56
-1.55
Capital expenditure
0.62
11.34
-0.19
-0.55
Free cash flow
-0.99
16.75
0.37
-2.1
Equity raised
15.13
15.81
16.04
15.82
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11.27
18.9
1.6
-0.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.4
51.47
18.01
13.55
