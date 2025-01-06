iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kuwer Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.82
(2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kuwer Industries Ltd

Kuwer Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.26

0.4

0.31

0.21

Depreciation

-1.94

-1.75

-0.85

-1.03

Tax paid

0.12

-0.2

-0.12

-0.11

Working capital

-0.06

6.97

1.23

-0.61

Other operating items

Operating

-1.61

5.41

0.56

-1.55

Capital expenditure

0.62

11.34

-0.19

-0.55

Free cash flow

-0.99

16.75

0.37

-2.1

Equity raised

15.13

15.81

16.04

15.82

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11.27

18.9

1.6

-0.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.4

51.47

18.01

13.55

Kuwer Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kuwer Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.