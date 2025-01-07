iifl-logo-icon 1
Kuwer Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.78
(-0.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kuwer Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

56.75

60.28

44.51

29.99

yoy growth (%)

-5.86

35.43

48.42

5.1

Raw materials

-33.51

-38.07

-28.74

-18.09

As % of sales

59.05

63.14

64.57

60.32

Employee costs

-1.31

-1.17

-1.23

-1.02

As % of sales

2.31

1.94

2.76

3.41

Other costs

-17.81

-17.65

-13.11

-9.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.38

29.29

29.46

30.88

Operating profit

4.11

3.38

1.41

1.61

OPM

7.24

5.61

3.18

5.37

Depreciation

-1.94

-1.75

-0.85

-1.03

Interest expense

-1.95

-1.62

-0.51

-0.43

Other income

0.04

0.39

0.27

0.07

Profit before tax

0.26

0.4

0.31

0.21

Taxes

0.12

-0.2

-0.12

-0.11

Tax rate

49.08

-49.57

-40.34

-51.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.39

0.2

0.18

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.39

0.2

0.18

0.1

yoy growth (%)

92.74

7.55

82.21

-29.45

NPM

0.69

0.33

0.42

0.34

QUICKLINKS FOR Kuwer Industries Ltd

