|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
56.75
60.28
44.51
29.99
yoy growth (%)
-5.86
35.43
48.42
5.1
Raw materials
-33.51
-38.07
-28.74
-18.09
As % of sales
59.05
63.14
64.57
60.32
Employee costs
-1.31
-1.17
-1.23
-1.02
As % of sales
2.31
1.94
2.76
3.41
Other costs
-17.81
-17.65
-13.11
-9.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.38
29.29
29.46
30.88
Operating profit
4.11
3.38
1.41
1.61
OPM
7.24
5.61
3.18
5.37
Depreciation
-1.94
-1.75
-0.85
-1.03
Interest expense
-1.95
-1.62
-0.51
-0.43
Other income
0.04
0.39
0.27
0.07
Profit before tax
0.26
0.4
0.31
0.21
Taxes
0.12
-0.2
-0.12
-0.11
Tax rate
49.08
-49.57
-40.34
-51.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.39
0.2
0.18
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.39
0.2
0.18
0.1
yoy growth (%)
92.74
7.55
82.21
-29.45
NPM
0.69
0.33
0.42
0.34
