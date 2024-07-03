iifl-logo-icon 1
Kuwer Industries Ltd Company Summary

14.28
(4.23%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:52:00 AM

Kuwer Industries Ltd Summary

Kuwer Industries Ltd was incorporated on 24 December, 1993. The Company offers end-to-end holography solutions to the companies for brand imaging and counterfeit prevention. The product portfolio includes security holograms, holographic films, flexible packaging material, coated lacquered films and many more. From a humble beginning in year 1993, Kuwer Industries has grown to become one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of a wide range of holographic products. The Company is engaged in the business of Metalizing & Embossing of Polyester and BOPP films. The Company invests a handsome amount of its turnover on advanced R&D for new products development. It has with it the services of best professional designers, who are conversant in developing innovative designs. The manufacturing site conforms to stringent security standards that ensure highly secure environment for the production of anti-counterfeit products

