Kuwer Industries Ltd Board Meeting

12.7
(-4.94%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:47:00 AM

Kuwer Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Board of Director in their meeting held on today i.e. 02 September, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved: 1. Fix date, Time and Venue of ensuring 32 AGM of the Company. 2. Appointment of Scrutinizer. 3. Fix Closure dates etc.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
KUWER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
KUWER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ending on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Clarification on late submission of outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.06.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
KUWER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Au audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

