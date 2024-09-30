Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Board of Director in their meeting held on today i.e. 02 September, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved: 1. Fix date, Time and Venue of ensuring 32 AGM of the Company. 2. Appointment of Scrutinizer. 3. Fix Closure dates etc.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

KUWER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

KUWER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ending on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Clarification on late submission of outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.06.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024