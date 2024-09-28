|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Board of Director in their meeting held on today i.e. 02 September, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved: 1. Fix date, Time and Venue of ensuring 32 AGM of the Company. 2. Appointment of Scrutinizer. 3. Fix Closure dates etc. Proceeding of 32nd Annual General Meeting of Kuwer Industries Limited held on Saturday 28th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
