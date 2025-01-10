OF KWALITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

To

The Members of

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit/loss and other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We would like to draw attention to Note 35 of the Note to Standalone Financial Statements in respect of exceptional items.

The Exceptional Item includes financial loss due to fire incident has been assessed as Rs. 16.20 crore out of which net loss has been assessed as Rs. 7.10 crores (Booked as Rs. 709.93 Lacs) in statement of Profit and Loss after adjustment of Insurance claim.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of above stated matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis/Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the consolidated financial statements, the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in:

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the

Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone statement of cash flows and standalone statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 32 of Notes to Standalone Financial Statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. The Company has transferred the required amount of unclaimed dividend and shares u/s 124(6) to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

d. The clause (d) of Rule 11 has been omitted w.e.f 01.04.2021

e. 1. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are materially either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (e) (i) and (e) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

f. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

g. Based on our examination which includes test checks, the company used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we have not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software where audit trail has been enabled.

For ARORA AGGARWAL & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 021086N) Sd/- CA Gaurav Aggarwal Place: Amritsar (Partner) Date: 23-05-2024 Membership No. 098347 UDIN: 24098347BKFNBE2311

ANNEXURE A Report under the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 of the

Standalone Financial Statements of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited

Referred to in of our report of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i)

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) It has been communicated to us that the management did not conduct a physical verification of all Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year. However, there exists a systematic verification program that we consider to be reasonable, taking into account the companys size and the characteristics of its assets. No significant discrepancies were observed during this verification process.

(c) Based on the information and explanations provided to us, as well as our review of the Companys records, the title deeds for the immovable properties are registered in the name of the Company. However, the title deeds for the Companys Registered Office and Manufacturing unit, located at Village Nagkalan, Majitha Road, Amritsar, Punjab, pertain to leased premises. These premises are owned by Mr. Ramesh Arora and Mr. Ajay Arora, who are the Promoters of the Company, and the lease agreement is established for an initial duration of 49 years. Additionally, the Company possesses another industrial property located at Wakia 6 Mile Stone, Village Nag Kalan, Majitha Road, Amritsar - 143001, which is owned outright by the Company. Furthermore, another manufacturing unit is situated at Plot No. 1-A, Industrial Area Raja Ka Bagh, Tehsil Nurpur, District Kangra, Jassur, Himachal Pradesh, which is also on leased premises. These premises are owned by the Government of Himachal Pradesh, and the lease is for an extended term.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, the company has not revalued any Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami

Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii)

(a) As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(b) The Company has working capital limit being sanctioned in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; the monthly statements filed by the Company with such bank, though have insignificant difference, are largely in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of respective months and no material discrepancies have been observed.

(iii) As per explanations and information given to us, during the year the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as per the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act 2013.Therefore, rules and provisions stated thereunder are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the central government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and such accounts and records have been so made and maintained by the company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company:

(a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, custom duty, excise duty, Goods & Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. However, the company has deposited TDS and GST after due dates and paid interest and late fees on late payments and on late filing of TDS and GST returns.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of Income tax, Sales tax, sales tax, Service tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax, the amounts that may be required to be deposited on account of demand raised by the following departments. The Details are as under:

Financial Year Amount in Dispute (Rs.) Particulars of Demand Remarks 2014-2015 254648.00 VAT Department, Lucknow Appeal filed with Commissioner Appeals, Lucknow. Demand already deposited under Protest 2015-2016 903400.00 VAT Department, Lucknow Appeal filed with Commissioner Appeals, Lucknow. Demand already deposited under Protest 2017-2018 2335000.00 VAT Department, Lucknow Appeal filed with Commissioner Appeals, Lucknow. Demand already deposited under Protest.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, that has not been previously recorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income, hence, clause(viii) of Order is not applicable.

(ix)

(a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared, willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures; hence clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies; hence clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x)

(a) The company has not raised money by way of Initial Public Offer/Further Public Offer during the year.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year, so clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) None of the reports under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not received any whistler blower complaints during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company; hence this clause is not applicable.

(xiii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence, requirements related to this clause are not applicable.

(xvi)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and in our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India, hence paragraph 3(xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current financial year and similarly no cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the IND AS financial statements, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act ;

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us by the Management, the company has unspent portion of CSR expenditure amounting to Rs. 45.93 lacs in respect of ongoing projects as on 31st March 2024 which company has transferred to Unspent CSR Account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act and also the amount has been presented in the Financial Statements under the head "Other Current Liabilities".

(xxi) This report, being issued on standalone financial statements, clause (xxi) of the order is not applicable.

For ARORA AGGARWAL & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 021086N) Sd/- CA Gaurav Aggarwal Place: Amritsar (Partner) Date: 23-05-2024 Membership No. 098347 UDIN: 24098347BKFNBE2311

ANNEXURE B: To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report to the Members of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited on the Standalone Financial Statement of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited ("the company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements includes policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.