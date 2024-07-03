Summary

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited was Incorporated on May 4th 1983 when its founder Mr. Ramesh Arora was inspired to begin his own venture leaving behind the already flourishing family business of spinning and aromatics. With little background of finished pharmaceuticals and high held spirits and will, he started this business. He received his first drug license in 1981 approved for liquid oral manufacturing. Presently, the Company has 48 different sections available at their production centres.Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are manufacturer of finished pharmaceutical formulations in a Liquid Orals, Dry Syrups, Tablets, Capsules, Sterile Powder for Injections and small volume injectables. The Company has the most modern & sophisticated Plant, Equipment, technique, and workforce. Certified as ISO: 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015, it is working with new SCHEDULE M and WHO norms and certified with GMP. The Company is keeping all records of inputs used in manufacturing. The inputs are tested as per standard laid down by company SOP. The in-process testing records are also maintained as per SOP. Similarly, finished goods are also tested as per SOP and are then allowed for sale. Apart from these, the Company is making medicines in various dosage forms like Liquid Orals, Powder for Oral Suspension, Tablets, Capsules, Dry Syrup, Syrup, Sterile Powder for Injections, small volume injectables, Ointments, External Preparations, ORS and many more in various categories like Beta Lactam & non-Bet

Read More