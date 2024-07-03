iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

900
(-2.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open932.95
  • Day's High944.95
  • 52 Wk High961.15
  • Prev. Close923.05
  • Day's Low887
  • 52 Wk Low 385
  • Turnover (lac)190.41
  • P/E27.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value233.21
  • EPS33.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)933.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

932.95

Prev. Close

923.05

Turnover(Lac.)

190.41

Day's High

944.95

Day's Low

887

52 Week's High

961.15

52 Week's Low

385

Book Value

233.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

933.86

P/E

27.84

EPS

33.16

Divi. Yield

0

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 45.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.38

10.38

10.38

10.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

215.57

191.65

172.18

52.13

Net Worth

225.95

202.03

182.56

62.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

261.5

138.68

165.15

136.82

yoy growth (%)

88.56

-16.02

20.7

43.54

Raw materials

-165.59

-87.07

-119.34

-101.28

As % of sales

63.32

62.78

72.26

74.02

Employee costs

-15.67

-11.68

-8.42

-5.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

21.79

11.14

10.89

7.55

Depreciation

-6.43

-4.39

-3.05

-2.85

Tax paid

-6.38

-2.7

-3.34

-2.87

Working capital

3.88

11.55

1.1

6.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

88.56

-16.02

20.7

43.54

Op profit growth

107.32

-7.37

32.62

34.55

EBIT growth

78.98

4.05

34.65

26.66

Net profit growth

82.82

11.71

61.4

35.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

307.17

251.03

456.19

262.01

139.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

307.17

251.03

456.19

262.01

139.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.83

2.94

3.51

1.59

3.66

View Annually Results

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ramesh Arora

Whole-time Director

Ajay Arora

Independent Director

Ravi Shanker Singh

Whole-time Director

Geeta Arora

Whole-time Director

Anju Arora

Whole Time Director & CFO

Aditya Arora

Independent Director

Pankaj Takkar

Independent Director

Kiran Kumar Verma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gurpreet Kaur

Independent Director

Kartik Kapur

Director

Sachin Seth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited was Incorporated on May 4th 1983 when its founder Mr. Ramesh Arora was inspired to begin his own venture leaving behind the already flourishing family business of spinning and aromatics. With little background of finished pharmaceuticals and high held spirits and will, he started this business. He received his first drug license in 1981 approved for liquid oral manufacturing. Presently, the Company has 48 different sections available at their production centres.Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are manufacturer of finished pharmaceutical formulations in a Liquid Orals, Dry Syrups, Tablets, Capsules, Sterile Powder for Injections and small volume injectables. The Company has the most modern & sophisticated Plant, Equipment, technique, and workforce. Certified as ISO: 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015, it is working with new SCHEDULE M and WHO norms and certified with GMP. The Company is keeping all records of inputs used in manufacturing. The inputs are tested as per standard laid down by company SOP. The in-process testing records are also maintained as per SOP. Similarly, finished goods are also tested as per SOP and are then allowed for sale. Apart from these, the Company is making medicines in various dosage forms like Liquid Orals, Powder for Oral Suspension, Tablets, Capsules, Dry Syrup, Syrup, Sterile Powder for Injections, small volume injectables, Ointments, External Preparations, ORS and many more in various categories like Beta Lactam & non-Bet
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹900 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹933.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 27.84 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹385 and ₹961.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.59%, 3 Years at -0.60%, 1 Year at 133.51%, 6 Month at 86.53%, 3 Month at 19.54% and 1 Month at 2.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.83 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 45.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.