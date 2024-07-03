Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹932.95
Prev. Close₹923.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹190.41
Day's High₹944.95
Day's Low₹887
52 Week's High₹961.15
52 Week's Low₹385
Book Value₹233.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)933.86
P/E27.84
EPS33.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.38
10.38
10.38
10.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
215.57
191.65
172.18
52.13
Net Worth
225.95
202.03
182.56
62.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
261.5
138.68
165.15
136.82
yoy growth (%)
88.56
-16.02
20.7
43.54
Raw materials
-165.59
-87.07
-119.34
-101.28
As % of sales
63.32
62.78
72.26
74.02
Employee costs
-15.67
-11.68
-8.42
-5.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
21.79
11.14
10.89
7.55
Depreciation
-6.43
-4.39
-3.05
-2.85
Tax paid
-6.38
-2.7
-3.34
-2.87
Working capital
3.88
11.55
1.1
6.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
88.56
-16.02
20.7
43.54
Op profit growth
107.32
-7.37
32.62
34.55
EBIT growth
78.98
4.05
34.65
26.66
Net profit growth
82.82
11.71
61.4
35.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
307.17
251.03
456.19
262.01
139.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
307.17
251.03
456.19
262.01
139.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.83
2.94
3.51
1.59
3.66
Managing Director
Ramesh Arora
Whole-time Director
Ajay Arora
Independent Director
Ravi Shanker Singh
Whole-time Director
Geeta Arora
Whole-time Director
Anju Arora
Whole Time Director & CFO
Aditya Arora
Independent Director
Pankaj Takkar
Independent Director
Kiran Kumar Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gurpreet Kaur
Independent Director
Kartik Kapur
Director
Sachin Seth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited was Incorporated on May 4th 1983 when its founder Mr. Ramesh Arora was inspired to begin his own venture leaving behind the already flourishing family business of spinning and aromatics. With little background of finished pharmaceuticals and high held spirits and will, he started this business. He received his first drug license in 1981 approved for liquid oral manufacturing. Presently, the Company has 48 different sections available at their production centres.Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are manufacturer of finished pharmaceutical formulations in a Liquid Orals, Dry Syrups, Tablets, Capsules, Sterile Powder for Injections and small volume injectables. The Company has the most modern & sophisticated Plant, Equipment, technique, and workforce. Certified as ISO: 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015, it is working with new SCHEDULE M and WHO norms and certified with GMP. The Company is keeping all records of inputs used in manufacturing. The inputs are tested as per standard laid down by company SOP. The in-process testing records are also maintained as per SOP. Similarly, finished goods are also tested as per SOP and are then allowed for sale. Apart from these, the Company is making medicines in various dosage forms like Liquid Orals, Powder for Oral Suspension, Tablets, Capsules, Dry Syrup, Syrup, Sterile Powder for Injections, small volume injectables, Ointments, External Preparations, ORS and many more in various categories like Beta Lactam & non-Bet
The Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹900 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹933.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 27.84 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹385 and ₹961.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.59%, 3 Years at -0.60%, 1 Year at 133.51%, 6 Month at 86.53%, 3 Month at 19.54% and 1 Month at 2.62%.
