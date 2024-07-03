Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited was Incorporated on May 4th 1983 when its founder Mr. Ramesh Arora was inspired to begin his own venture leaving behind the already flourishing family business of spinning and aromatics. With little background of finished pharmaceuticals and high held spirits and will, he started this business. He received his first drug license in 1981 approved for liquid oral manufacturing. Presently, the Company has 48 different sections available at their production centres.Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are manufacturer of finished pharmaceutical formulations in a Liquid Orals, Dry Syrups, Tablets, Capsules, Sterile Powder for Injections and small volume injectables. The Company has the most modern & sophisticated Plant, Equipment, technique, and workforce. Certified as ISO: 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015, it is working with new SCHEDULE M and WHO norms and certified with GMP. The Company is keeping all records of inputs used in manufacturing. The inputs are tested as per standard laid down by company SOP. The in-process testing records are also maintained as per SOP. Similarly, finished goods are also tested as per SOP and are then allowed for sale. Apart from these, the Company is making medicines in various dosage forms like Liquid Orals, Powder for Oral Suspension, Tablets, Capsules, Dry Syrup, Syrup, Sterile Powder for Injections, small volume injectables, Ointments, External Preparations, ORS and many more in various categories like Beta Lactam & non-Beta Lactam, Hormones, Cytotoxic (Oncology) and Effervescent as per new GMP norms. Besides, it manufacture the latest drugs for the management of viral infections/diseases in different dosage forms. Each category of product is processed in a separate section, which is equipped with the latest machinery. All sections are supported by a centralized quality control department which has different segments. Each segment is equipped with the latest scientific machinery, ingredients, and trained staff supported by SOP. These segments are instrumental testing, chemical testing, pyrogen testing, and Bacterial endotoxin testing and microbiology, etc.The Company had put up a multi-storied factory building in Nag Kalan, Amritsar, which started its production in March 2006. The new factory was as per WHO GMP norms. It put up the Jassur Plant in Himachal Pradesh. This unit was in the TAX-free zone, which has helped the Company to sell its Products into the Indian retail market. Kwality Pharmaceuticals, as an exporting company has supplied Remdesivir Injection to the global market and similarly Propofol injection was short in supply in various high profile countries who normally accept US FDA companies products. But in shortage of medicine, they procured these injections from the Company and after seeing the performance and efficacy, they registered the product. They started procuring the other items of the Company and it became world recognized and now the booking grew which has yielded more sales and profit for the Company.