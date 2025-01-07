Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
261.5
138.68
165.15
136.82
yoy growth (%)
88.56
-16.02
20.7
43.54
Raw materials
-165.59
-87.07
-119.34
-101.28
As % of sales
63.32
62.78
72.26
74.02
Employee costs
-15.67
-11.68
-8.42
-5.53
As % of sales
5.99
8.42
5.1
4.04
Other costs
-50.97
-25.81
-22.14
-18.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.49
18.61
13.4
13.53
Operating profit
29.25
14.11
15.23
11.48
OPM
11.18
10.17
9.22
8.39
Depreciation
-6.43
-4.39
-3.05
-2.85
Interest expense
-2.61
-2.49
-2.21
-2.18
Other income
1.58
3.92
0.92
1.1
Profit before tax
21.79
11.14
10.89
7.55
Taxes
-6.38
-2.7
-3.34
-2.87
Tax rate
-29.28
-24.31
-30.73
-38.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.41
8.43
7.54
4.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.41
8.43
7.54
4.67
yoy growth (%)
82.82
11.71
61.4
35.96
NPM
5.89
6.07
4.56
3.41
