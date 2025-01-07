iifl-logo-icon 1
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

936
(3.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:20:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

261.5

138.68

165.15

136.82

yoy growth (%)

88.56

-16.02

20.7

43.54

Raw materials

-165.59

-87.07

-119.34

-101.28

As % of sales

63.32

62.78

72.26

74.02

Employee costs

-15.67

-11.68

-8.42

-5.53

As % of sales

5.99

8.42

5.1

4.04

Other costs

-50.97

-25.81

-22.14

-18.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.49

18.61

13.4

13.53

Operating profit

29.25

14.11

15.23

11.48

OPM

11.18

10.17

9.22

8.39

Depreciation

-6.43

-4.39

-3.05

-2.85

Interest expense

-2.61

-2.49

-2.21

-2.18

Other income

1.58

3.92

0.92

1.1

Profit before tax

21.79

11.14

10.89

7.55

Taxes

-6.38

-2.7

-3.34

-2.87

Tax rate

-29.28

-24.31

-30.73

-38.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.41

8.43

7.54

4.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.41

8.43

7.54

4.67

yoy growth (%)

82.82

11.71

61.4

35.96

NPM

5.89

6.07

4.56

3.41

