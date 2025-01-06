Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
21.79
11.14
10.89
7.55
Depreciation
-6.43
-4.39
-3.05
-2.85
Tax paid
-6.38
-2.7
-3.34
-2.87
Working capital
3.88
11.55
1.1
6.11
Other operating items
Operating
12.85
15.58
5.59
7.93
Capital expenditure
19.61
14.92
11.8
6.26
Free cash flow
32.46
30.5
17.39
14.19
Equity raised
73.43
56.57
41.48
42.5
Investing
1.18
-0.92
-0.07
1.88
Financing
17.36
11.65
5.13
9.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
124.44
97.81
63.92
67.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.