Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.38
10.38
10.38
10.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
215.57
191.65
172.18
52.13
Net Worth
225.95
202.03
182.56
62.51
Minority Interest
Debt
98.12
90.27
54.01
41.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.41
0.41
0.31
0.16
Total Liabilities
324.48
292.71
236.88
103.9
Fixed Assets
138.18
133.87
102.92
58.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.55
3.55
3.55
8.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0
0.04
0.2
Networking Capital
177.27
149.21
119.5
31.43
Inventories
78.39
93.37
53.36
17.36
Inventory Days
24.23
Sundry Debtors
115.98
73.29
70.71
37.78
Debtor Days
52.73
Other Current Assets
56.41
53.47
101.26
41.34
Sundry Creditors
-44.32
-35.19
-34.51
-26.21
Creditor Days
36.58
Other Current Liabilities
-29.19
-35.73
-71.32
-38.84
Cash
5.04
6.09
10.87
5.13
Total Assets
324.48
292.72
236.88
103.89
