Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 41st Annual Report of KWALITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED along with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

1) FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Companys financial performance for the year under review has been encouraging and is summarized below

(Rupees in Lacs)

STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 30717.18 25099.47 30717.18 25103.01 Other Income 183.03 294.13 183.03 294.12 Total Income 30900.21 25393.60 30900.21 25397.13 Less:- Depreciation and amortisation expenses 1951.07 1491.88 1955.88 1495.84 Less:- Finance cost 1038.67 602.04 1038.67 602.04 Less:- Other Expenses 24053.85 19070.61 24085.84 19089.07 Profit before exceptional items and tax 3856.62 4229.07 3819.82 4210.18 Exceptional items 709.93 1652.94 709.93 1652.94 Profit before tax 3146.69 2576.13 3109.89 2557.24 Less: Provision for Taxation Current Tax 791.96 648.36 791.96 648.36 Deferred Tax -43.66 13.66 -43.66 13.66 Tax for earlier Years 0.00 -32.77 0.00 -32.77 Profit/(Loss) After Tax For The Year 2398.39 1946.88 2361.59 1927.99 Other Comprehensive Income/(expense) for the year (net of tax) -6.40 -32.57 -10.13 -43.93 Total Comprehensive Income for the year 2391.99 1914.31 2351.46 1884.06 Earnings per equity share [Nominal value of share Rs.10.00 each] Basic 23.11 18.45 22.76 18.16 Diluted 23.11 18.45 22.76 18.16

2) PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Your Company has prepared the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, in terms of Sections 129, 133 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (as amended) (the "Act") and Schedule III thereto read with the Rules framed thereunder.

During the year under review, on standalone basis, revenue of the company was Rs. 30900.21 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 25393.60 Lakhs in the corresponding previous year. The Company earned a profit after tax of Rs. 2398.39 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 1946.88 Lakhs in the previous year.

On consolidated basis, revenue of the company was Rs. 30900.21 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 25397.13 Lakhs in the corresponding previous year. The Company earned a profit after tax of Rs. 2361.59 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 1927.99 Lakhs in the previous year.

3) CHANGES IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & trading in Pharmaceuticals & allied products and there was no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year under review.

4) DIVIDEND

In order to conserve the resources, the Board of Directors does not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

5) RESERVES

During the financial year under review, there are no transfers to any specific reserves.

6) ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.kwalitypharma.com/investor_relations.php

7) ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details pursuant to Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8, sub-rule (3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology absorption, Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo is given in Annexure ‘A.

8) PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES REMUNERATION

The information pertaining to Section 197(12) read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as ‘Annexure B. There is no employee drawing a salary exceeding the limit prescribed under Section 197(12) read with Rule 5 (2) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

9) ADOPTION OF INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS (IND AS)

The Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (Ind-AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other recognized accounting practices and policies to the extent applicable.

10) DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board received a declaration from all the directors under section 164 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 that none of the directors of the company is disqualified under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) or under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

i) Changes in Directors

Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board had appointed Mr. Prashanth Vellanki (DIN: 05182633) as Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) with effect from March 16, 2023. In terms of Regulation 17(1C) of Listing Regulations, the said appointment has been duly approved by the shareholders of the Company by way of special resolution passed through postal ballot on June 14, 2023. Further, the Board is of the opinion that Mr. Prashanth Vellanki possesses requisite qualifications, experience (including the proficiency) and expertise in his respective fields and that he holds highest standards of integrity.

Pursuant to Section 196 read with relevant rules of Companies Act, 2013, no company shall continue the employment of any person as managing director if he has attained the age of seventy years. However, the appointment of a person who has attained the age of seventy years may be continued by passing a special resolution. As Mr. Ramesh Arora (DIN: 00462656), Managing Director of the Company has attained the age of 70 (Seventy) years, the board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee recommends the continuation with the appointment of Mr. Ramesh Arora as Managing director of the company and proposes special resolution for approval by the members at the ensuing AGM.

ii.) RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

In accordance with the provisions of section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Ramesh Arora and Mrs. Anju Arora, directors retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and offer themselves for reappointment.

iii.) Key Managerial Personnel: The following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company for the year:

Sr. No. Name of Person Designation 1. Sh. Ramesh Arora Managing Director 2. Sh. Ajay Kumar Arora Whole Time Director 3. Sh. Aditya Arora Whole Time Director 4. Smt. Anju Arora Whole Time Director 5. Smt. Geeta Arora Whole Time Director 6. Ms. Gurpreet Kaur Company Secretary

11) NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, 12 meetings of the Board of Directors of the company were held and the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report which is enclosed with directors report as "Annexure E". The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

12) COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board has constituted various committees to support the Board in discharging its responsibilities. The following four committees are constituted by the Board:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee comprises of Sh. Pankaj Takkar as Chairman and Sh. Kiran Kumar Verma and Sh. Aditya Arora as members. The details of term of reference of the Audit Committee members, dates of meetings held and attendance of the Directors are given separately in the Corporate Governance Report.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of Sh. Kiran Kumar Verma as Chairman and Sh. Pankaj Takkar and Sh. Ravi Shanker Singh as members. The details of term of reference of the Committee members, dates of meetings held and attendance of the Directors are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of Sh. Ravi Shanker Singh as Chairman and Smt. Geeta Arora and Smt. Anju Arora as members. The details of term of reference of the Committee members, dates of meetings held and attendance of the Directors are given separately in the Corporate Governance Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee is duly constituted in terms of the requirement of Companies Act, 2013. During the financial year 2023-24, two meetings of CSR committee were held on 03-04-2023 and 29-03-2024. The composition of Committee and attendance of members is as follows:

Name Category Meetings held during 2023-24 No. of Meetings Attended Geeta Arora Chairperson 2 2 Aditya Arora Member 2 2 Pankaj Takkar Member 2 2

13) MEETINGS OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors met on 29th March 2024 inter alia, to

a) review the performance of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole;

b) review the performance of the Managing Director of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors;

c) assess the quality, content and timeliness of the flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

14) DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company has one subsidiary company ‘Kwality Pharmaceuticals Africa, Limitada at Maputo Province, Mozambique which is mainly engaged in the Pharmaceuticals business. The Board reviewed the affairs of the Companys subsidiary during the year at regular intervals. In accordance with section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has prepared Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiary, which forms part of this Annual Report. Further a statement containing Salient features of the Financial Statements of its subsidiary in Form AOC-1 as given in the annual report forms part of the Financial Statements.

15) MECHANISM FOR EVALUATING BOARD MEMBERS:

Pursuant to the section 134 (p) of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 (4) of Companies Accounts Rules, 2014 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually, as well as the Board Committees. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, frequency of committee meetings, their functioning etc.

The evaluation of the Directors were based on their attendance and participation, acting in good faith and in the interests of the company as a whole, exercising duties with due diligence and reasonable care, complying with legislations and regulations in letter and spirit and such other factors.

In addition, the managing director was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role. In a separate meeting of independent Directors, performance of non independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the managing director was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

16) FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR BOARD MEMBERS

The Familiarization Program seeks to update the Independent Directors on various matters covering

Companys strategy, business model, operations, organization structure, finance, risk management etc.

It also seeks to update the Independent Directors with their roles, rights, responsibilities, duties under the Companies Act, 2013 and other statutes. The policy and details of familiarization program imparted to the Independent Directors of the Company is available at https://www.kwalitypharma.com/investor_relations.php

17) STATEMENT ON DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company had received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16 (1)(b) of Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company and in the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors fulfil the conditions specified under the Act and the Listing Regulations and are Independent of the management.

18) POLICY ON DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of the Directors, the senior management and their remuneration. The remuneration policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

19) WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Pursuant to the Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated Whistle Blower Policy for vigil mechanism for Directors and Employees to report the management about the unethical behavior, fraud, improper practice or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or complaints regarding accounting, auditing, internal controls or disclosure practices of the Company. It gives a platform to the whistle blower to report any unethical or improper practice (not necessarily violation of law) and to define processes for receiving and investigating complaints. The mechanism provides adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and directors who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.kwalitypharma.com/investor_relations.php

20) VIGIL MECHANISM

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established and Chairman of the Audit Committee is responsible for issue pertaining to same.

21) RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company recognizes that risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in a proactive and efficient manner. Efficient risk management is the key to achieving short term goals and sustained value creation over the long term. A well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping and trend analysis, risk exposures, potential impact and risk mitigation process is in place. The objective of the mechanism is to minimize the impact of risks identified and taking advance actions to mitigate it. The mechanism works on the principles of probability of occurrence and impact, if triggered. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, monitor and manage both business and non-business risks.

22) STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Company had appointed M/s ARORA AGGARWAL & CO., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 021086N) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 36th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on September 30, 2019 for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years, to hold office from the conclusion of the 36th AGM till the conclusion of 41st AGM of the Company.

The current tenure of M/s ARORA AGGARWAL & CO., Chartered Accountants, will expire at the conclusion of the ensuing 41st Annual General Meeting. But M/s ARORA AGGARWAL & CO., Chartered Accountants, have shown showed their unwillingness for being appointed as Statutory Auditor for the second consecutive term of 5 years. Accordingly, the Company has approached M/s Vijay Mehra & Co., Chartered Accountants, Amritsar (FRN: 001051N), for their appointment as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years, so as to hold office from the conclusion of this 41st AGM till the conclusion of 46th AGM of the Company. M/s Vijay Mehra & Co., Chartered Accountants, have submitted their consent for appointment and also a requisite certificate, pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 & 141 of the Companies Act, 2013, confirming eligibility & satisfaction of criteria for their appointment as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Upon the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board recommends the appointment of M/s Vijay Mehra & Co., Chartered Accountants, as statutory auditors of the company at the ensuing 41st Annual General Meeting for the approval of the Members of the Company. The necessary resolution seeking the approval for their appointment as the Statutory Auditors has duly been included in the notice of the ensuing 41ST Annual General Meeting along with brief credentials and other necessary disclosures required under the Act and the Regulations.

23) AUDITORS REPORT

M/s ARORA AGGARWAL & CO., Chartered Accountants, have submitted their Report on the Financial Statements of the Company for the F.Y 2023-24, which forms part of the Annual Report. The Statutory

Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of the Company for FY 2023-24 does not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer.

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under section 143(12) of the Act, in the year under review.

24) COST AUDITOR

Pursuant to Section 148(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s Verma Khushwinder & Co., Cost Accountants, Jalandhar, were appointed as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 by the Board of Directors and their remuneration was ratified by members at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Further, the Board of Directors has appointed M/s Verma Khushwinder & Co. as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 and has also fixed their remuneration. The Board has recommended the remuneration approved in its meeting, for ratification by the shareholders in the ensuing AGM of the Company.

The Company has maintained the Cost Records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act.

25) SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the boards of directors have appointed M/s Rishi Mittal & Associates, Company Secretaries, Amritsar as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company.

The Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year 2023-24 forms part of the Annual report as "Annexure C" to the Boards report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark except the following:-

i.) As per Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company had to submit to the stock exchange and publish on its website a copy of the annual report sent to the shareholders along with the notice of the annual general meeting not later than the day of commencement of dispatch to its shareholders. But there was delay of 2 days in submission of annual report with BSE for which penalty of Rs.4720 was imposed on company for delay in filing of annual report;

Explanation: The Company had to upload some documents at the BSE portal on September 06, 2023 viz. Notice of AGM, outcome of board meeting and intimation of BC etc. and also had to upload a copy of Annual Report along with aforesaid documents but due to some misapprehension, Annual Report could not be uploaded at BSE portal. The company secretary remained under the impression that it was duly uploaded at the BSE portal but later it was realized the mistake and uploaded the same at the BSE portal. But there was delay of 2 days in submission of annual report with BSE for which penalty of Rs.4720 was imposed on company which was duly paid by the company to BSE.

ii.) The proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the company held on 30-09-2023 as required under Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (LODR) required to be submitted to stock exchange not later than 12 hours of occurrence of event and if disclosure made after 12 hours, the company along with disclosure required to provide explanation for such delay. The company has made delay in submission of proceedings to stock exchange and received letter from BSE for clarification;

Explanation: The company resubmitted the proceedings along with clarification regarding delay in submission to BSE.

iii.) Under Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 , the company was required to inform the shareholder(s) concerned stating that the dividend on their shares has not been claimed for 7 consecutive years and if not claimed within the given period the said shares will be transferred to IEPF authority and the company also simultaneously had to publish a notice in the leading newspaper in English and regional language informing the concerned that the names of such shareholders and their folio number or DP ID Client ID are available on their website duly mentioning the website address. The company had to complete both these assignments by 27-10-2023 but it could send notices to shareholders by 13-11-2023 and gave newspaper advertisements on 11-11-2023. So there was delay of around 17 days.

Explanation:- The delay was due to technical reasons and unintentional.

26) DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

In view of the profits and turnover of the Company, your Company was required to undertake CSR projects during the year 2023-24 under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. As part of its initiatives under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)", the Company has undertaken various activities, which are in accordance with CSR Policy of the Company and Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013.The Board has approved a CSR policy on the recommendations of the CSR Committee. The Annual Report on CSR activities as required under Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014 is set out at Annexure-D forming part of this Board Report.

27) REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of the Corporate Governance aligned with the best practices. In compliance with the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate report on corporate governance along with a certificate from practicing company secretary on its compliance forms an integral part of this Boards Report.

A report on Corporate Governance as stipulated in Part C of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations is provided in a separate section and is annexed to this Report and marked as "Annexure E".

28) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

A detailed review of the operations and performance of the Company is set out in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report pursuant to Regulation 34 Part-B of Schedule V of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 which forms part of the Annual Report for the year under review as "Annexure F".

29) PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

30) PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All Related Party Transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. There were no related party transactions made by the Company with the Promoters, Directors and Key Managerial Personnel which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the criteria for giving the omnibus approval by the Audit Committee within the overall framework of the Policy on Related Party Transactions. Omnibus approval was obtained for related party transactions which are of repetitive nature and entered in the ordinary course of business and at arms length basis.

The transactions with the related parties have been disclosed in the financial statements. During the year the company has not entered into any contracts / arrangements / transactions with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with policy of the Company on material related party transactions or under section 188 (1) of the Act. Thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required.

31) COMPLIANCE OF APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Directors state that they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the Secretarial Standards and that such system are adequate and operating effectively. During the year under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of all the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013.

32) MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial performance of the Company that occurred during the Financial Year of the Company to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of this Report.

33) DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review, within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, and no amount of principle or interest on deposits from the public is outstanding as on the date of Balance Sheet.

34) SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there was no change in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company which is as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 1037.62 Lakhs.

35) PROVISION OF MONEY BY COMPANY FOR PURCHASE OF ITS OWN SHARES BY EMPLOYEES OR BY TRUSTEES FOR THE BENEFIT OF EMPLOYEES

The company has not made any provision of money for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees as per Rule 16(4) of Companies (share capital and debentures) Rules, 2014.

36) ISSUE OF SWEAT EQUITY SHARES

The Company has not issued any sweat equity share during the financial year in accordance with the provisions of Section 54 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

37) ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential voting rights during the financial year as per Rule 4(4) of Companies (Share capital and debentures) Rules, 2014.

38) ISSUE OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION

The company has not issued any employee stock option during the financial year as per Rule 12 of Companies (share capital and debentures) Rules, 2014.

39) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has comprehensive and adequate internal financial controls system for all major processes including financial statements to ensure reliability of reporting. The system also helps management to have timely data/feedback on various operational parameters for effective review. It also ensures proper safeguarding of assets across the Company and its economical use. The internal financial controls system of the Company is commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The systems and controls are periodically reviewed and modified based on the requirement.

The Company has an internal audit function which is empowered to examine the adequacy and compliance with policies, plans and statutory requirements. It is also responsible for assessing and improving the effectiveness of risk management, control and governance process. The scope of Internal Audit is well defined and documented and the audit committee reviews the observations of the Internal Audit critically. The composition and working of the audit committee forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

Internal audits are undertaken on a quarterly basis by Internal Auditors covering all units and business operations to independently validate the existing controls. Reports of the Internal Auditors are regularly reviewed by the management and corrective action is initiated to strengthen the controls and enhance the effectiveness of the existing systems. There were no observations or remarks reported by the said auditors of the Company during the year under review.

40) COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER Ms. Gurpreet Kaur (M.No. 52091) is Company Secretary, KMP and Compliance Officer of the Company.

41) DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place a policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The policy has set guidelines on the redressal and enquiry process that is to be followed by complainants, whilst dealing with issues related to sexual harassment at the work place. All women employees (permanent, temporary, contractual and trainees) are covered under this policy. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment. Your Company did not receive any complaints during the period under review.

42) PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The Policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company Securities. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading is available on the Companys website at https://www.kwalitypharma.com/investor_relations.php

43) SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

44) TRANSFER OF UNPAID AND UNCLAIMED AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, all dividends which remains unpaid or unclaimed for a period of 7 (seven) years from the date of their transfer to the unpaid dividend account are required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (‘IEPF), established by the Central Government. Further, as per IEPF Rules, the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the members for 7 (seven) consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF Authority. Further, as per Rule 6(8) of IEPF Rules, all benefits such as bonus shares, split, consolidation except rights issue, accruing on shares which are transferred to IEPF, shall also be credited to the demat account of the IEPF authority.

During the year, the Company has transferred unclaimed and unpaid dividends of Rs.31962 to IEPF pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Further in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has transferred 1,00,540 equity shares of Rs.10/- each, to the credit of IEPF Authority, during the FY 2023-24, in respect of which dividend had not been paid or claimed by the members for seven consecutive years or more. Details of shares transferred to IEPF Authority during FY 2023-24 are also available on the website of the Company. The Company has also uploaded these details on the website of the IEPF Authority (www.iepf.gov.in). Ms. Gurpreet Kaur Company Secretary cum compliance officer of Company has been appointed as nodal officer of Company and an investor can contact her at cs@kwalitypharma.com.

45) DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 Your Directors confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

iii The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

v. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

46) POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

Based on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors approved and adopted a Policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees of the Company as required under Section 178(3) of the Act. The Remuneration Policy on the appointment and remuneration of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel provides a framework based on which our human resources management aligns their recruitment plans for the strategic growth of the Company. The policy may be accessed under the ‘Investor Relations section on the website of the Company at the web link https://www.kwalitypharma.com/investor_relations.php

47) POSTAL BALLOT

During the year under review, the company had passed a Special Resolution through Postal Ballot for the appointment of Mr. Prashanth Vellanki, as an Independent Director of the Company.

48) CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In due compliance of the listing agreement and in accordance with the requirements prescribed by SEBI, the cash flow statement is prepared and is appended to this Annual Report.

49.) Human Resources

Throughout the year, several initiatives were implemented to enhance the human resource capabilities of the Company. The Company has invested heavily in the development of its employees across all levels. They underwent an intensive and structured induction program, which will help in succession planning process at various levels. These initiatives are expected to ensure that the Company is well-prepared for future in terms of talent readiness. The priority for the Human Resource function continued to provide a work environment which is safe, diverse, inclusive and full of growth opportunities.

50.) Other disclosures

The Company does not have any Employees Stock Option Scheme in force and hence particulars are not furnished, as the same are not applicable. No proceedings against the Company is initiated or pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof Not Applicable. During the year under review, the Statutory Auditor, Cost Auditor and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee and / or Board under section 143(12) of the Act.

51) INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels.

52) ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances of environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

53) APPRECIATION

Your Company has been able to perform better with the continuous improvement in all functions and areas which coupled with an efficient utilization of the Companys resources led to sustainable and profitable growth of the Organization. Your Directors express their deep sense of appreciation and extend their sincere thanks to every employee and associates for their dedicated and sustained contribution and they look forward the continuance of the same in future.

54) ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

Your Directors would like to express their gratitude for the valuable assistance and cooperation received from shareholders, lenders, government authorities, customers and vendors. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the committed services of all the employees of the Company.

