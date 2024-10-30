Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year e UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. We are submitting herewith the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results under Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 along with the Auditors limited review reports thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Revised Results for Q. E. 30-06-2024 are attached herewith after correction of minor typographical error. This will have no effect on the figures of financial results of the company declared for q.e. 30-06-2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 8 May 2024

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024.Further as per our earlier communication vide our letter dated 30th March 2024 and in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company for all the Board of Directors Designated Persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till 48 hours after the financial results of the Company are made public on May 23 2024.This is for your information and record. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31-03-2024 ALONGWITH OTHER NECESSARY ANNEXURES ARE ATTACHED HEREWITH We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, May 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company have inter alia Considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024. we are enclosing herewith: a. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024. b. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024 and Statement of Cash Flows for the Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024. c. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors on the Annual Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. d. Auditors reports on the Audited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024