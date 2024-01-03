Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,899.35
|52.56
|49,915.21
|179.64
|0.76
|2,509.88
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,415.1
|69.45
|38,845.93
|125.9
|0.26
|1,270.5
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
191.65
|26.13
|12,093.09
|70.96
|1.28
|1,001.24
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,033.8
|81.07
|9,963.7
|25.52
|0.2
|442.33
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
370.15
|47.81
|8,874.06
|48.71
|0.05
|714.96
|79.71
