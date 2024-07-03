La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Summary

La Tim Metal & Industries Limited (Formerly known as Drillco Metal Carbides Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 28th January, 1975 and subsequently was converted into a Public Limited Company on 22nd August, 1975. Presently, the Companys shares are listed with the BSE Limited. The Company is mainly into the business of trading of color coated coils and profile sheets.The Company was incorporated with the object to carry on business of manufacture tungsten and tungsten carbide products, drilling rods and drilling bits. The Company acquired 100% Equity Shares of La Tim Sourcing (India) Private Limited resulting it became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2017-18. The Company installed new plant at Umergaon (Gujarat), to manufacture color coated coils and profile sheets in 2018.In 2023, through the Scheme of Arrangement, La Tim Sourcing (India) Private Limited got merged with the Company which came into effect on August 04, 2023.