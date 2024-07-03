Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹13.49
Prev. Close₹13.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.27
Day's High₹13.49
Day's Low₹12.8
52 Week's High₹19.6
52 Week's Low₹12.9
Book Value₹5.79
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)170.11
P/E18.63
EPS0.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.04
8.83
8.83
8.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.24
18.88
15.16
11.9
Net Worth
53.28
27.71
23.99
20.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
45.05
6.28
2.2
7.9
yoy growth (%)
617.04
184.33
-72.05
-48.1
Raw materials
-37.53
-6.47
-2.3
-7.28
As % of sales
83.3
103.05
104.39
92.09
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.1
-0.12
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.94
-1.33
-0.76
-0.38
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.27
-0.1
-0.02
Tax paid
-1.01
-0.06
0
-1.65
Working capital
5.97
8.87
-3.41
3.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
617.04
184.33
-72.05
-48.1
Op profit growth
-765.81
32.18
3,655.6
-187.23
EBIT growth
-694.67
58.12
3,500.48
-192.41
Net profit growth
-525.37
82.49
-112.12
-1,788.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
271.62
568.27
396.99
177.37
347.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
271.62
568.27
396.99
177.37
347.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.71
1.48
2
0.75
0.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rahul Timbadia
Chairman & Exec. Director
Kartik Timbadia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ragini Chokshi
Independent Director
Sandeep Ohri
Independent Director
Ravi Seth
Whole-time Director
Sandip Timbadia.
Whole-time Director
Kartik Timbadia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
La Tim Metal & Industries Limited (Formerly known as Drillco Metal Carbides Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 28th January, 1975 and subsequently was converted into a Public Limited Company on 22nd August, 1975. Presently, the Companys shares are listed with the BSE Limited. The Company is mainly into the business of trading of color coated coils and profile sheets.The Company was incorporated with the object to carry on business of manufacture tungsten and tungsten carbide products, drilling rods and drilling bits. The Company acquired 100% Equity Shares of La Tim Sourcing (India) Private Limited resulting it became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2017-18. The Company installed new plant at Umergaon (Gujarat), to manufacture color coated coils and profile sheets in 2018.In 2023, through the Scheme of Arrangement, La Tim Sourcing (India) Private Limited got merged with the Company which came into effect on August 04, 2023.
The La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd is ₹170.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd is 18.63 and 2.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd is ₹12.9 and ₹19.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.28%, 3 Years at 20.08%, 1 Year at -21.62%, 6 Month at -10.67%, 3 Month at -23.17% and 1 Month at -11.68%.
