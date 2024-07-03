iifl-logo-icon 1
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Share Price

13.08
(-1.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.49
  • Day's High13.49
  • 52 Wk High19.6
  • Prev. Close13.23
  • Day's Low12.8
  • 52 Wk Low 12.9
  • Turnover (lac)8.27
  • P/E18.63
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.79
  • EPS0.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)170.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

13.49

Prev. Close

13.23

Turnover(Lac.)

8.27

Day's High

13.49

Day's Low

12.8

52 Week's High

19.6

52 Week's Low

12.9

Book Value

5.79

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

170.11

P/E

18.63

EPS

0.71

Divi. Yield

0

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

28 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 37.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.04

8.83

8.83

8.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.24

18.88

15.16

11.9

Net Worth

53.28

27.71

23.99

20.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

45.05

6.28

2.2

7.9

yoy growth (%)

617.04

184.33

-72.05

-48.1

Raw materials

-37.53

-6.47

-2.3

-7.28

As % of sales

83.3

103.05

104.39

92.09

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.1

-0.12

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.94

-1.33

-0.76

-0.38

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.27

-0.1

-0.02

Tax paid

-1.01

-0.06

0

-1.65

Working capital

5.97

8.87

-3.41

3.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

617.04

184.33

-72.05

-48.1

Op profit growth

-765.81

32.18

3,655.6

-187.23

EBIT growth

-694.67

58.12

3,500.48

-192.41

Net profit growth

-525.37

82.49

-112.12

-1,788.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

271.62

568.27

396.99

177.37

347.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

271.62

568.27

396.99

177.37

347.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.71

1.48

2

0.75

0.47

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rahul Timbadia

Chairman & Exec. Director

Kartik Timbadia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ragini Chokshi

Independent Director

Sandeep Ohri

Independent Director

Ravi Seth

Whole-time Director

Sandip Timbadia.

Whole-time Director

Kartik Timbadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd

Summary

Summary

La Tim Metal & Industries Limited (Formerly known as Drillco Metal Carbides Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 28th January, 1975 and subsequently was converted into a Public Limited Company on 22nd August, 1975. Presently, the Companys shares are listed with the BSE Limited. The Company is mainly into the business of trading of color coated coils and profile sheets.The Company was incorporated with the object to carry on business of manufacture tungsten and tungsten carbide products, drilling rods and drilling bits. The Company acquired 100% Equity Shares of La Tim Sourcing (India) Private Limited resulting it became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2017-18. The Company installed new plant at Umergaon (Gujarat), to manufacture color coated coils and profile sheets in 2018.In 2023, through the Scheme of Arrangement, La Tim Sourcing (India) Private Limited got merged with the Company which came into effect on August 04, 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd share price today?

The La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd is ₹170.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd is 18.63 and 2.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd is ₹12.9 and ₹19.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd?

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.28%, 3 Years at 20.08%, 1 Year at -21.62%, 6 Month at -10.67%, 3 Month at -23.17% and 1 Month at -11.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.97 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 37.98 %

