iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

12.34
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sept-2022

Gross Sales

97.72

84.58

58.59

63.13

65.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

97.72

84.58

58.59

63.13

65.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.4

0.71

0.92

0.2

0.17

Total Income

98.13

85.28

59.51

63.33

65.52

Total Expenditure

93.66

82.3

57.33

60.1

70.38

PBIDT

4.47

2.98

2.18

3.23

-4.86

Interest

2.12

1.32

1.32

1.08

2.13

PBDT

2.35

1.67

0.86

2.14

-6.99

Depreciation

0.67

0.62

0.61

0.61

0.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.05

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.04

0.06

0.12

-0.03

0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

1.64

0.99

0.18

1.57

-7.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.64

0.99

0.18

1.57

-7.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.64

0.99

0.18

1.57

-7.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.19

0.11

0.02

0.18

-0.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.83

8.83

8.83

8.83

8.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.57

3.52

3.72

5.11

-7.43

PBDTM(%)

2.4

1.97

1.46

3.38

-10.69

PATM(%)

1.67

1.17

0.3

2.48

-11.69

La Tim Metal & I: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.