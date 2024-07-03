La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
97.72
84.58
58.59
63.13
65.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
97.72
84.58
58.59
63.13
65.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0.71
0.92
0.2
0.17
Total Income
98.13
85.28
59.51
63.33
65.52
Total Expenditure
93.66
82.3
57.33
60.1
70.38
PBIDT
4.47
2.98
2.18
3.23
-4.86
Interest
2.12
1.32
1.32
1.08
2.13
PBDT
2.35
1.67
0.86
2.14
-6.99
Depreciation
0.67
0.62
0.61
0.61
0.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.05
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.04
0.06
0.12
-0.03
0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
1.64
0.99
0.18
1.57
-7.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.64
0.99
0.18
1.57
-7.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.64
0.99
0.18
1.57
-7.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.19
0.11
0.02
0.18
-0.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.83
8.83
8.83
8.83
8.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.57
3.52
3.72
5.11
-7.43
PBDTM(%)
2.4
1.97
1.46
3.38
-10.69
PATM(%)
1.67
1.17
0.3
2.48
-11.69
