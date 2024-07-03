La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
213.03
411.41
320.21
148.54
288.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
213.03
411.41
320.21
148.54
288.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.78
0.48
1.9
0.75
0.35
Total Income
213.81
411.89
322.1
149.29
289.18
Total Expenditure
214.96
385.18
299.55
152.38
279.67
PBIDT
-1.14
26.72
22.55
-3.09
9.51
Interest
4.66
3.56
3.8
4.72
5.75
PBDT
-5.81
23.15
18.75
-7.82
3.76
Depreciation
1.83
1.58
1.7
3.63
3.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
4.24
0.19
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.05
0.3
0.18
-0.8
0.37
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.68
17.03
16.69
-10.65
0.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.68
17.03
16.69
-10.65
0.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.68
17.03
16.69
-10.65
0.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.88
19.29
18.89
-12.41
0.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.83
8.83
8.83
8.83
8.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.53
6.49
7.04
-2.08
3.29
PBDTM(%)
-2.72
5.62
5.85
-5.26
1.3
PATM(%)
-3.6
4.13
5.21
-7.16
0.08
