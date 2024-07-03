iifl-logo-icon 1
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

12.38
(0.32%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

213.03

411.41

320.21

148.54

288.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

213.03

411.41

320.21

148.54

288.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.78

0.48

1.9

0.75

0.35

Total Income

213.81

411.89

322.1

149.29

289.18

Total Expenditure

214.96

385.18

299.55

152.38

279.67

PBIDT

-1.14

26.72

22.55

-3.09

9.51

Interest

4.66

3.56

3.8

4.72

5.75

PBDT

-5.81

23.15

18.75

-7.82

3.76

Depreciation

1.83

1.58

1.7

3.63

3.16

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

4.24

0.19

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.05

0.3

0.18

-0.8

0.37

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.68

17.03

16.69

-10.65

0.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.68

17.03

16.69

-10.65

0.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.68

17.03

16.69

-10.65

0.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.88

19.29

18.89

-12.41

0.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.83

8.83

8.83

8.83

8.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.53

6.49

7.04

-2.08

3.29

PBDTM(%)

-2.72

5.62

5.85

-5.26

1.3

PATM(%)

-3.6

4.13

5.21

-7.16

0.08

