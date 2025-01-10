La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.04
8.83
8.83
8.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.24
18.88
15.16
11.9
Net Worth
53.28
27.71
23.99
20.73
Minority Interest
Debt
49.19
51.07
0.42
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.93
0.73
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
103.4
79.51
24.41
20.76
Fixed Assets
20.37
19.28
0.11
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.13
1.58
5.66
5.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.03
0
Networking Capital
79.74
55.49
18.12
11.99
Inventories
73.74
61.61
34
14.31
Inventory Days
115.93
Sundry Debtors
18.6
15.43
1.82
0.6
Debtor Days
4.86
Other Current Assets
9.09
9.05
2.73
2.15
Sundry Creditors
-18.66
-28.79
-17.6
-2.07
Creditor Days
16.77
Other Current Liabilities
-3.03
-1.81
-2.83
-3
Cash
1.16
3.15
0.5
2.82
Total Assets
103.4
79.5
24.42
20.74
