|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.54
Op profit growth
-333.13
EBIT growth
-329.93
Net profit growth
-5,507.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.14
1.35
EBIT margin
-4.44
2.85
Net profit margin
-7.78
0.21
RoCE
-19.8
RoNW
-79.21
RoA
-8.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-15.63
0.5
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-21.1
-0.22
Book value per share
0.54
16.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.16
4.86
P/CEPS
-0.12
-11.02
P/B
4.78
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
-21.18
11.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-2.74
-81.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
27.71
Inventory days
72.43
Creditor days
-78.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.25
-1.69
Net debt / equity
74.47
3.47
Net debt / op. profit
-9.4
17.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-96.3
-94.23
Employee costs
-1.82
-0.87
Other costs
-4
-3.53
