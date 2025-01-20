iifl-logo-icon 1
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

13.25
(-4.61%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.54

Op profit growth

-333.13

EBIT growth

-329.93

Net profit growth

-5,507.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.14

1.35

EBIT margin

-4.44

2.85

Net profit margin

-7.78

0.21

RoCE

-19.8

RoNW

-79.21

RoA

-8.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-15.63

0.5

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-21.1

-0.22

Book value per share

0.54

16.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.16

4.86

P/CEPS

-0.12

-11.02

P/B

4.78

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

-21.18

11.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-2.74

-81.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

27.71

Inventory days

72.43

Creditor days

-78.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.25

-1.69

Net debt / equity

74.47

3.47

Net debt / op. profit

-9.4

17.57

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-96.3

-94.23

Employee costs

-1.82

-0.87

Other costs

-4

-3.53

