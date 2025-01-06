La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.94
-1.33
-0.76
-0.38
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.27
-0.1
-0.02
Tax paid
-1.01
-0.06
0
-1.65
Working capital
5.97
8.87
-3.41
3.97
Other operating items
Operating
11.68
7.2
-4.28
1.9
Capital expenditure
-0.05
0.59
0.3
-2.65
Free cash flow
11.63
7.79
-3.98
-0.74
Equity raised
11.94
11.92
4.19
-11.02
Investing
0
0
5.66
0
Financing
0.03
-0.01
0.01
6.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.6
19.7
5.88
-5.54
