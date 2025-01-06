iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.03
(-1.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd

La Tim Metal & I FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.94

-1.33

-0.76

-0.38

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.27

-0.1

-0.02

Tax paid

-1.01

-0.06

0

-1.65

Working capital

5.97

8.87

-3.41

3.97

Other operating items

Operating

11.68

7.2

-4.28

1.9

Capital expenditure

-0.05

0.59

0.3

-2.65

Free cash flow

11.63

7.79

-3.98

-0.74

Equity raised

11.94

11.92

4.19

-11.02

Investing

0

0

5.66

0

Financing

0.03

-0.01

0.01

6.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.6

19.7

5.88

-5.54

La Tim Metal & I : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.