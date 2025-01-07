Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
45.05
6.28
2.2
7.9
yoy growth (%)
617.04
184.33
-72.05
-48.1
Raw materials
-37.53
-6.47
-2.3
-7.28
As % of sales
83.3
103.05
104.39
92.09
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.1
-0.12
-0.09
As % of sales
0.34
1.67
5.86
1.26
Other costs
-0.58
-0.72
-0.54
-0.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.3
11.46
24.57
6.9
Operating profit
6.77
-1.01
-0.76
-0.02
OPM
15.03
-16.19
-34.84
-0.25
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.27
-0.1
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.15
-0.01
-0.36
Other income
0.44
0.11
0.13
0.02
Profit before tax
6.94
-1.33
-0.76
-0.38
Taxes
-1.01
-0.06
0
-1.65
Tax rate
-14.6
4.7
0
423.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.92
-1.39
-0.76
-2.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
8.33
Net profit
5.92
-1.39
-0.76
6.29
yoy growth (%)
-525.37
82.49
-112.12
-1,788.97
NPM
13.15
-22.17
-34.55
79.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.