La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.82
(-1.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:42:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

45.05

6.28

2.2

7.9

yoy growth (%)

617.04

184.33

-72.05

-48.1

Raw materials

-37.53

-6.47

-2.3

-7.28

As % of sales

83.3

103.05

104.39

92.09

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.1

-0.12

-0.09

As % of sales

0.34

1.67

5.86

1.26

Other costs

-0.58

-0.72

-0.54

-0.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.3

11.46

24.57

6.9

Operating profit

6.77

-1.01

-0.76

-0.02

OPM

15.03

-16.19

-34.84

-0.25

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.27

-0.1

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.15

-0.01

-0.36

Other income

0.44

0.11

0.13

0.02

Profit before tax

6.94

-1.33

-0.76

-0.38

Taxes

-1.01

-0.06

0

-1.65

Tax rate

-14.6

4.7

0

423.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.92

-1.39

-0.76

-2.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

8.33

Net profit

5.92

-1.39

-0.76

6.29

yoy growth (%)

-525.37

82.49

-112.12

-1,788.97

NPM

13.15

-22.17

-34.55

79.65

