iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

13.99
(-1.48%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:47:00 PM

La Tim Metal & I CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report from the Auditors. (Copy enclosed herewith). 2. Appointed Ms. Prachi Jain as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. (Brief Profile Attached Annexure A) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To inter-alia consider and approve the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR regulations 2015, The Un audited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To the inter-alia for discussion on business matters and any other item with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting as per regulation Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of Mr. Kartik Timbadia and Mr. Sandip Timbadia as Whole time Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholder of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 201 Navkar Plaza Bajaj Road Vile Parle (West) Mumbai 400 056 inter alia to transact following businesses. 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business as Board may deem fit to discuss with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors (Copy of the Financial Results along with Auditors Report and declaration regarding unmodified opinion enclosed herewith). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 23rd January 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 201 Navkar Plaza Bajaj Road Vile Parle (West) Mumbai 400 056:- To inter-alia consider and approve the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report from the Auditors. Financial result for the quarter and nine month ended on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

La Tim Metal & I: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.