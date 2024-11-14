Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report from the Auditors. (Copy enclosed herewith). 2. Appointed Ms. Prachi Jain as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. (Brief Profile Attached Annexure A) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To inter-alia consider and approve the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR regulations 2015, The Un audited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To the inter-alia for discussion on business matters and any other item with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting as per regulation Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of Mr. Kartik Timbadia and Mr. Sandip Timbadia as Whole time Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholder of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 201 Navkar Plaza Bajaj Road Vile Parle (West) Mumbai 400 056 inter alia to transact following businesses. 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business as Board may deem fit to discuss with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors (Copy of the Financial Results along with Auditors Report and declaration regarding unmodified opinion enclosed herewith). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024