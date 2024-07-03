Ladam Affordable Housing Limited was incorporated in the name of Ladam Finance Limited on November 23, 1979. The Company changed its name from Ladam Finance Limited to Ladam Affordable Housing Limited on 21st January, 2016. The Company is engaged in real estate business. Its focus is to construct more than 5000 affordable homes by utilizing its existing land.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.