SectorRealty
Open₹10.32
Prev. Close₹10.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹10.32
Day's Low₹10.32
52 Week's High₹12.63
52 Week's Low₹6.05
Book Value₹12.32
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.15
9.15
9.15
9.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.48
15.6
15.84
16.06
Net Worth
24.63
24.75
24.99
25.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.05
-0.09
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.33
-0.15
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.91
1.46
0.02
-1.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-30.87
35.25
1.25
-58.92
EBIT growth
-35.14
111.22
14.11
-76.79
Net profit growth
-35.14
111.09
14.18
-76.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.82
0.93
4.96
3.92
75.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.82
0.93
4.96
3.92
75.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.35
0.62
0.39
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Sumesh Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayaprasad Pillai
Non Executive Director
Ashwin Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Geethu Padavale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hemanshi Lodaya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ladam Affordable Housing Limited was incorporated in the name of Ladam Finance Limited on November 23, 1979. The Company changed its name from Ladam Finance Limited to Ladam Affordable Housing Limited on 21st January, 2016. The Company is engaged in real estate business. Its focus is to construct more than 5000 affordable homes by utilizing its existing land.
The Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd is ₹18.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd is 0 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd is ₹6.05 and ₹12.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.70%, 3 Years at 19.84%, 1 Year at 24.83%, 6 Month at 37.12%, 3 Month at 34.91% and 1 Month at 32.60%.
