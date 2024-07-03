iifl-logo-icon 1
Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd Share Price

10.32
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:13:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open10.32
  Day's High10.32
  52 Wk High12.63
  Prev. Close10.86
  Day's Low10.32
  52 Wk Low 6.05
  Turnover (lac)0
  P/E0
  Face Value5
  Book Value12.32
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.89
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

10.32

Prev. Close

10.86

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

10.32

Day's Low

10.32

52 Week's High

12.63

52 Week's Low

6.05

Book Value

12.32

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.84%

Non-Promoter- 41.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.15

9.15

9.15

9.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.48

15.6

15.84

16.06

Net Worth

24.63

24.75

24.99

25.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.05

-0.09

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.33

-0.15

-0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.91

1.46

0.02

-1.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-30.87

35.25

1.25

-58.92

EBIT growth

-35.14

111.22

14.11

-76.79

Net profit growth

-35.14

111.09

14.18

-76.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.82

0.93

4.96

3.92

75.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.82

0.93

4.96

3.92

75.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.35

0.62

0.39

0.57

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Sumesh Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayaprasad Pillai

Non Executive Director

Ashwin Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Geethu Padavale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hemanshi Lodaya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd

Summary

Ladam Affordable Housing Limited was incorporated in the name of Ladam Finance Limited on November 23, 1979. The Company changed its name from Ladam Finance Limited to Ladam Affordable Housing Limited on 21st January, 2016. The Company is engaged in real estate business. Its focus is to construct more than 5000 affordable homes by utilizing its existing land.
Company FAQs

What is the Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd share price today?

The Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd is ₹18.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd is 0 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd is ₹6.05 and ₹12.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd?

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.70%, 3 Years at 19.84%, 1 Year at 24.83%, 6 Month at 37.12%, 3 Month at 34.91% and 1 Month at 32.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.15 %

