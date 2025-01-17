Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.32
-94.82
3,363.74
-79.5
Op profit growth
-586.6
-105.06
930.72
-81.29
EBIT growth
324.46
-89.87
305.15
-56.31
Net profit growth
-222.68
-127.77
117.16
-74.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.42
-2.44
2.49
8.39
EBIT margin
20.88
6.21
3.17
27.14
Net profit margin
4.6
-4.73
0.88
14.07
RoCE
2.09
0.47
3.9
0.82
RoNW
0.19
-0.15
0.55
0.24
RoA
0.11
-0.09
0.27
0.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.31
-0.06
0.77
0.17
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.09
-0.13
0.33
0.12
Book value per share
16.28
16.15
15.93
17.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.38
-54.83
4.01
29.94
P/CEPS
62.47
-25.03
9.25
41.59
P/B
0.36
0.2
0.19
0.29
EV/EBIDTA
15.94
48.08
6.81
57.94
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-31.98
257.63
-29.17
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
90.56
125.1
4.52
161.67
Inventory days
393.19
697.62
162.25
9,142.68
Creditor days
-235.75
-343.65
-22.85
-897.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.85
-0.88
-5.75
-2.07
Net debt / equity
0.21
0.28
0.38
0.95
Net debt / op. profit
13.54
-86.75
5.88
163.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.57
-89.2
-97.1
-78.79
Employee costs
-4.46
-5.41
-0.13
-5.28
Other costs
-3.53
-7.83
-0.26
-7.51
