Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd Key Ratios

7.1
(-1.66%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.32

-94.82

3,363.74

-79.5

Op profit growth

-586.6

-105.06

930.72

-81.29

EBIT growth

324.46

-89.87

305.15

-56.31

Net profit growth

-222.68

-127.77

117.16

-74.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.42

-2.44

2.49

8.39

EBIT margin

20.88

6.21

3.17

27.14

Net profit margin

4.6

-4.73

0.88

14.07

RoCE

2.09

0.47

3.9

0.82

RoNW

0.19

-0.15

0.55

0.24

RoA

0.11

-0.09

0.27

0.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.31

-0.06

0.77

0.17

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.09

-0.13

0.33

0.12

Book value per share

16.28

16.15

15.93

17.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

19.38

-54.83

4.01

29.94

P/CEPS

62.47

-25.03

9.25

41.59

P/B

0.36

0.2

0.19

0.29

EV/EBIDTA

15.94

48.08

6.81

57.94

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-31.98

257.63

-29.17

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

90.56

125.1

4.52

161.67

Inventory days

393.19

697.62

162.25

9,142.68

Creditor days

-235.75

-343.65

-22.85

-897.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.85

-0.88

-5.75

-2.07

Net debt / equity

0.21

0.28

0.38

0.95

Net debt / op. profit

13.54

-86.75

5.88

163.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.57

-89.2

-97.1

-78.79

Employee costs

-4.46

-5.41

-0.13

-5.28

Other costs

-3.53

-7.83

-0.26

-7.51

