Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.33
-0.15
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.91
1.46
0.02
-1.54
Other operating items
Operating
0.69
1.12
-0.12
-1.67
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.69
1.12
-0.12
-1.67
Equity raised
32.11
32.19
35.06
38.26
Investing
0.04
-1.65
-2.82
-0.12
Financing
17.04
16.23
16.15
17.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
49.89
47.9
48.27
53.84
