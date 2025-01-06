iifl-logo-icon 1
Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.32
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd

Ladam Affordab. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.33

-0.15

-0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.91

1.46

0.02

-1.54

Other operating items

Operating

0.69

1.12

-0.12

-1.67

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.69

1.12

-0.12

-1.67

Equity raised

32.11

32.19

35.06

38.26

Investing

0.04

-1.65

-2.82

-0.12

Financing

17.04

16.23

16.15

17.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

49.89

47.9

48.27

53.84

QUICKLINKS FOR Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd

