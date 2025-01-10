iifl-logo-icon 1
Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd Balance Sheet

8.86
(-4.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.15

9.15

9.15

9.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.48

15.6

15.84

16.06

Net Worth

24.63

24.75

24.99

25.21

Minority Interest

Debt

10.27

9.75

9.15

7.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

34.9

34.5

34.14

33.1

Fixed Assets

19.41

19.41

19.41

19.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.99

3.84

3.79

3.74

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.47

11.24

10.92

9.9

Inventories

3.47

3.27

3

1.81

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

8.72

8.72

8.69

8.59

Sundry Creditors

-0.55

-0.59

-0.62

-0.33

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-0.16

-0.15

-0.17

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.04

Total Assets

34.89

34.51

34.15

33.09

