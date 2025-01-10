Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.15
9.15
9.15
9.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.48
15.6
15.84
16.06
Net Worth
24.63
24.75
24.99
25.21
Minority Interest
Debt
10.27
9.75
9.15
7.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
34.9
34.5
34.14
33.1
Fixed Assets
19.41
19.41
19.41
19.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.99
3.84
3.79
3.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.47
11.24
10.92
9.9
Inventories
3.47
3.27
3
1.81
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
8.72
8.72
8.69
8.59
Sundry Creditors
-0.55
-0.59
-0.62
-0.33
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.16
-0.15
-0.17
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.04
Total Assets
34.89
34.51
34.15
33.09
