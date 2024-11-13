iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd Board Meeting

7.6
(-5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ladam Affordab. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Ladam Affordable Housing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. November 13, 2024; inter-alia, considered and approved the following: The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Chartered Accountant for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Further, in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) together with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Ladam Affordable Housing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Chartered Accountant for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
Ladam Affordable Housing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024. Approval of Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of company with Audit Report for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the company in its Meeting held on May 22, 2024, inter-alia approved and adopted audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26th March, 2024 approved the appointment of Ms. Hemanshi Lodaya as a Company Secretary of the company w.e.f 26th March, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26th March, 2024 approved the appointment of Ms. Hemanshi Lodaya as a Company Secretary and compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 26th March, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Ladam Affordable Housing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial results along with the Limited review report of the company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Results-Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial for quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Ladam Affordab.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.