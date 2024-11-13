Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. November 13, 2024; inter-alia, considered and approved the following: The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Chartered Accountant for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Further, in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) together with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Chartered Accountant for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

Ladam Affordable Housing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024. Approval of Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of company with Audit Report for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the company in its Meeting held on May 22, 2024, inter-alia approved and adopted audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26th March, 2024 approved the appointment of Ms. Hemanshi Lodaya as a Company Secretary of the company w.e.f 26th March, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26th March, 2024 approved the appointment of Ms. Hemanshi Lodaya as a Company Secretary and compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 26th March, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024