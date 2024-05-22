To the members of ‘Ladam Affordable Housing Limited”

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of Ladam Affordable Housing

Limited

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of LADAM AFFORDABLE HOUSING LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31/03/2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows ended on that date, and notes to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SA”s) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other Than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the consolidated financial statements, Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of management for the standalone financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

8. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs, specified under Section 143(10), will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

• planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

• to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits ofsuch communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

• As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

1. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

2. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

3. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

4. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

5. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

6. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

7. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2 021, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a)The management has represented that, to the best of the knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 35E(b)(i) to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall ,whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities Identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 35E(b)(ii) to financial statements no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the division shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to the notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) contain any material mis-statement.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

• As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For D P Sarda & Co Chartered Accountants FRN 117227W

Date : 22/05/2024 Sd/- Place : Nagpur CA Ankur Agrawal Partner MRN140702 UDIN: 24140702BKFARW6637

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF LADAM AFFORDABLE HOUSING LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of LADAM AFFORDABLE HOUSING LIMITED (“The Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

1. The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

2. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls System over Financial Reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

3. A Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone financial statements of the Company is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and Directors of the Company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial

statements

4. Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

5. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and such Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.

For D P Sarda & Co Chartered Accountants

FRN 117227w

Sd/- CA Ankur Agrawal Partner Date : 22/05/2024 MRN 140702 Place : Nagpur UDIN : 24140702BKFARW6637

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE TANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF LADAM AFFORDABLE HOUSING LIMITED.

Reports under The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (CARO 2020) for the year ended on 31st March. 2024.

To,

The Members of LADAM AFFORDABLE HOUSING LIMITED.

(i) In Respect of tangible and intangible assets

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Plant, Property and Equipment. The company has also maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Plant, Property, Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not done revaluation of its property, plant and equipment (including the right to use the assets) or intangible assets.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

(ii) In Respect of Inventories

There is only Work-in-Progress. Physical verification of such WIP have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management.

(iii) Compliance under section 189 of The Companies Act, 2013

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted unsecured loans to some body corporate (mentioned below), covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of which:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no interest is charged on the loans and other terms and conditions for such loans are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of company.

(b) As informed by the management, the loans granted are repayable on demand. The company has not demanded repayment of such loan during the year, thus, there has been no default on the part of the parties to whom the money has been advanced.

(c) There is no overdue amount remaining as at the year-end.

Sr. No. Name of the Party Relationship Outstanding balance in Rs. 1 Lacon India Ltd. Associate Company 1,99,316 2 Ladam Flora Pvt. Ltd. Subsidiary Company 8,29,177 3 Ladam Foods Pvt. Ltd. Subsidiary Company 1,67,39,757 4 Ladam Steels Ltd. Associate Company 4,57,36,870 5 Ram Kishan Metal Works (Bom) Significant influence in Partnership firm 1,85,62,995 6 Spearhead Metal & Alloys Ltd. Associate Company 16,28,750

(iv) Compliance under section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) Compliance under section 73 to 76 of The Companies Act, 2013 and Rules

framed thereunderwhile accepting Deposits

The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Maintenance of cost records

The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) Deposit of Statutory Dues

(a) The company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales, tax wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) There is no dispute with the revenue authorities regarding any duty or tax payable.

(viii) Unrecorded income

No transactions are recorded in the accounts which have been disclosed or surrendered before the tax authorities as income during the year.

(ix) Repayment of Loans and Borrowings

The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks and government or has not issued any debentures. Hence reporting under clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) Utilization of Money Raised by Public Offers and Term Loan For which they Raised

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans, during the period of audit and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review. Hence section 42 and section 62 of Companies Act, 2013 not applicable.

(xi) Reporting of Fraud During the Year

(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees have been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle - blower complaints were received during the year by the company.

(xii) Compliance by Nidhi Company Regarding Net Owned Fund to Deposits Ratio

The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Related party compliance with Section 177 and 188 of companies Act - 2013

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit systems

In accordance to the companys size and nature, the company have an internal audit system and the reports of internal audit are verified by statutory auditors.

(xv) Compliance under section 192 of Companies Act - 2013

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors

or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) Requirement of Registration under 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvii) Cash losses

The company has incurred cash losses of Rs.11,92,034 during the financial year and Rs.23,24,536 in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) Resignation of statutory auditors

There hasnt been any resignation by statutory auditors during the financial year.

(xix) Material uncertainty

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, no material uncertainty exist on the date of audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when fall due. The auditor knows about the management plans of company meeting its liabilities and realization of financial assets exist at the balance sheet date.

(xx) Compliance of Section 135 and Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013

The company is not liable to comply under section 135 and Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013.

(xxi) Qualifications or adverse auditor remarks in other group companies

No qualifications or adverse remarks in the audit reports by the respective auditors were issued in case of companies included in consolidated financial statements.

For D P Sarda & Co Chartered Accountants FRN 117227W