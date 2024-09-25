|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Copies of Newspaper Notice issued for the attention of shareholders in respect of information regarding the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Proceedings of AGM held on September 25,2024 Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors- M/s D P Sarda & Co Chartered Accountants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)
