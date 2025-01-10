To, The Members of LADDERUP FINANCE LIMITED Report on the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of LADDERUP FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the AuditorRss Responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIRss Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of the most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there is no key audit matter to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and AuditorRss Report Thereon

The CompanyRss Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditorRss report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditorRss report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The CompanyRss Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, statement of changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the CompanyRss ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRss financial reporting process.

AuditorRss Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRss report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managementRss use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the CompanyRss ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRss report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRss report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

We describe these matters in our auditorRss report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (AuditorRss Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the RsANNEXURE ARs a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "ANNEXURE B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on adequacy and operative effectiveness of the CompanyRss internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRss report in accordance with the requirements of the subsection 16 of Section 197 of the Act, as amended;

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRss Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements- Refer Note 30 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts on which there were any material foreseeable losses- Refer Note 45 to the standalone financial statements;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company- Refer Note 46 to the standalone financial statements;

iv. A) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 41 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

B) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 41 no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

C) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (A) and (B) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORSRs REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under RsReport on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs section of our report of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company does not have intangible assets. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year by the Management. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of an examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds, of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Since the Company does not have inventory. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) Since the CompanyRss principal business is to give loans, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable it.

(b) The investments made by the Company, during the year, are not prejudicial to its interest. During the year the Company has not provided guarantees, security and advances in the nature of loans. The terms and conditions of the grant of all loans, prima facie, not prejudicial to the CompanyRss interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular during the year.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no amount is overdue in respect of loans, except as disclosed in note 4

(e) Since the CompanyRss principal business is to give loans, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to it.

(f) Based on our audit procedures, according to the information and explanation made available to us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Income-Tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Income-Tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues, in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are dues of Income tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of any disputes, are as follows:

Name of the statute Name of the statute Nature of dues Rs In Lakh Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax 4.76# A.Y 2017-18 CIT Appeals

#Net of deposit and refund adjustment Rs 2.44 Lakh.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon due to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures (as defined under the Act).

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act). Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments.

Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and it has obtained the registration.

(b) The Company has conducted the non-banking financial activities with a valid certificate of registration [CoR] from the Reserve Bank of India [RBI] as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company has not conducted any Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year; however, the Company has incurred cash loss of Rs 0.88 Lakh in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 39.a to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company does not have any unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year and also at the end of the current financial year. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) (b) of order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORSRs REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2(f) under RsReport on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs section of our report of even date

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of LADDERUP FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

ManagementRss Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The CompanyRss management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (The "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to CompanyRss policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

AuditorsRs Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRss internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorsRs judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the CompanyRss internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A CompanyRss internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companyRss internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companyRss assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.