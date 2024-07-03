SectorFinance
Open₹74
Prev. Close₹74
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹74
Day's Low₹73
52 Week's High₹82
52 Week's Low₹27
Book Value₹53.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.85
12.85
12.85
12.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.73
46.41
46.53
42.17
Net Worth
65.58
59.26
59.38
55.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-9.98
-2.9
8.68
3.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11.78
9.66
10.78
16.12
33.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.78
9.66
10.78
16.12
33.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.01
0.08
Other Income
1.01
1.52
2.32
0.37
0.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Goyal
Non Executive Director
Manoj Singrodia
Independent Director
Mangala Radhakrishna Prabhu
Non Executive Director
Saurabh Sarayan
Independent Director
Mohan Tanksale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhiraj Gupta.
Independent Director
MAYANK KULINCHANDRA MEHTA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ladderup Finance Ltd
Summary
Ladderup Finance Limited was established in 1993 as a residuary NBFC, and listed in Bombay Stock Exchange since 1995. The Company offered both fund and non-fund based services with a focus on asset financing. It has 3 Subsidiaries i.e. Ladderup Corporate Advisory Private Limited, Ladderup Wealth Management Private Limited and Ladderup Insurance Broking Private Limited. The Company has been primarily engaged into Investing in securities of listed and unlisted growth oriented companies and Lending activities. Besides, the investment portfolio of Company is diversified across various sectors such as financial services, QSR, healthcare, retail, packaging, information technology and real estate, etc.By 2007, the Companys Advisory Services had become significant enough to warrant a more concentrated approach. Accordingly, Ladderup Corporate Advisory Private Limited was formed as a separate group entity offering Investment Banking, Corporate Finance and Corporate Advisory Services. The Company now only engages in fund-based activities.In 2008 Ladderup Wealth Management Private Ltd was formed to provide personalized wealth management solutions to individuals and corporates. Ladderup Insurance Broking Private Ltd was established in 2010.In FY 2015-16, the Company disinvest/diluted 85% stake of Ladderup Corporate Advisory Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary and hence it has ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company.In 2018-19, the Company acquired 50.0006% Equity shares of Godlan
Read More
The Ladderup Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ladderup Finance Ltd is ₹93.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ladderup Finance Ltd is 0 and 1.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ladderup Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ladderup Finance Ltd is ₹27 and ₹82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ladderup Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.90%, 3 Years at 46.57%, 1 Year at 159.10%, 6 Month at 87.58%, 3 Month at 49.22% and 1 Month at 21.31%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.