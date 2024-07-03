iifl-logo-icon 1
Ladderup Finance Ltd Share Price

73
(-1.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open74
  • Day's High74
  • 52 Wk High82
  • Prev. Close74
  • Day's Low73
  • 52 Wk Low 27
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ladderup Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

74

Prev. Close

74

Turnover(Lac.)

0.27

Day's High

74

Day's Low

73

52 Week's High

82

52 Week's Low

27

Book Value

53.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ladderup Finance Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ladderup Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ladderup Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.91%

Non-Promoter- 31.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ladderup Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.85

12.85

12.85

12.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.73

46.41

46.53

42.17

Net Worth

65.58

59.26

59.38

55.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-9.98

-2.9

8.68

3.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11.78

9.66

10.78

16.12

33.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.78

9.66

10.78

16.12

33.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.01

0.08

Other Income

1.01

1.52

2.32

0.37

0.69

View Annually Results

Ladderup Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ladderup Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil Goyal

Non Executive Director

Manoj Singrodia

Independent Director

Mangala Radhakrishna Prabhu

Non Executive Director

Saurabh Sarayan

Independent Director

Mohan Tanksale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhiraj Gupta.

Independent Director

MAYANK KULINCHANDRA MEHTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ladderup Finance Ltd

Summary

Ladderup Finance Limited was established in 1993 as a residuary NBFC, and listed in Bombay Stock Exchange since 1995. The Company offered both fund and non-fund based services with a focus on asset financing. It has 3 Subsidiaries i.e. Ladderup Corporate Advisory Private Limited, Ladderup Wealth Management Private Limited and Ladderup Insurance Broking Private Limited. The Company has been primarily engaged into Investing in securities of listed and unlisted growth oriented companies and Lending activities. Besides, the investment portfolio of Company is diversified across various sectors such as financial services, QSR, healthcare, retail, packaging, information technology and real estate, etc.By 2007, the Companys Advisory Services had become significant enough to warrant a more concentrated approach. Accordingly, Ladderup Corporate Advisory Private Limited was formed as a separate group entity offering Investment Banking, Corporate Finance and Corporate Advisory Services. The Company now only engages in fund-based activities.In 2008 Ladderup Wealth Management Private Ltd was formed to provide personalized wealth management solutions to individuals and corporates. Ladderup Insurance Broking Private Ltd was established in 2010.In FY 2015-16, the Company disinvest/diluted 85% stake of Ladderup Corporate Advisory Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary and hence it has ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company.In 2018-19, the Company acquired 50.0006% Equity shares of Godlan
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ladderup Finance Ltd share price today?

The Ladderup Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ladderup Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ladderup Finance Ltd is ₹93.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ladderup Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ladderup Finance Ltd is 0 and 1.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ladderup Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ladderup Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ladderup Finance Ltd is ₹27 and ₹82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ladderup Finance Ltd?

Ladderup Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.90%, 3 Years at 46.57%, 1 Year at 159.10%, 6 Month at 87.58%, 3 Month at 49.22% and 1 Month at 21.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ladderup Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ladderup Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.09 %

