Summary

Ladderup Finance Limited was established in 1993 as a residuary NBFC, and listed in Bombay Stock Exchange since 1995. The Company offered both fund and non-fund based services with a focus on asset financing. It has 3 Subsidiaries i.e. Ladderup Corporate Advisory Private Limited, Ladderup Wealth Management Private Limited and Ladderup Insurance Broking Private Limited. The Company has been primarily engaged into Investing in securities of listed and unlisted growth oriented companies and Lending activities. Besides, the investment portfolio of Company is diversified across various sectors such as financial services, QSR, healthcare, retail, packaging, information technology and real estate, etc.By 2007, the Companys Advisory Services had become significant enough to warrant a more concentrated approach. Accordingly, Ladderup Corporate Advisory Private Limited was formed as a separate group entity offering Investment Banking, Corporate Finance and Corporate Advisory Services. The Company now only engages in fund-based activities.In 2008 Ladderup Wealth Management Private Ltd was formed to provide personalized wealth management solutions to individuals and corporates. Ladderup Insurance Broking Private Ltd was established in 2010.In FY 2015-16, the Company disinvest/diluted 85% stake of Ladderup Corporate Advisory Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary and hence it has ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company.In 2018-19, the Company acquired 50.0006% Equity shares of Godlan

