Ladderup Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

73
(-1.35%)
Jan 6, 2025

Ladderup Finance FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-9.98

-2.9

8.68

3.75

Other operating items

Operating

-9.98

-2.9

8.68

3.75

Capital expenditure

0.3

0.23

0

-0.08

Free cash flow

-9.68

-2.67

8.68

3.67

Equity raised

86.16

81.63

62.67

47.51

Investing

-4.66

5.28

7.27

0.82

Financing

-10.51

2.13

6.74

0.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

61.31

86.37

85.36

52.73

