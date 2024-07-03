iifl-logo-icon 1
Ladderup Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

71.6
(-1.92%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

8.56

6.77

8.32

13.95

26.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.56

6.77

8.32

13.95

26.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.01

0.05

Other Income

0.43

1.05

1.91

0.06

0.42

Total Income

8.99

7.81

10.24

14.02

27.22

Total Expenditure

6.82

8.47

5.32

11.85

20.51

PBIDT

2.17

-0.66

4.91

2.17

6.71

Interest

0.36

0.41

0.07

0.57

2.75

PBDT

1.81

-1.07

4.84

1.6

3.96

Depreciation

0.55

0.41

0.2

0.34

0.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.02

0.03

0.76

0.56

1.38

Deferred Tax

-0.8

-0.18

0.1

0.16

-0.29

Reported Profit After Tax

1.03

-1.34

3.77

0.54

2.75

Minority Interest After NP

0.42

-0.04

1.25

0.8

1.46

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.61

-1.29

2.53

-0.26

1.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.61

-1.29

2.53

-0.26

1.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.47

-1.01

1.97

-0.2

1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.85

12.85

12.85

12.85

12.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.35

-9.74

59.01

15.55

25.08

PBDTM(%)

21.14

-15.8

58.17

11.46

14.8

PATM(%)

12.03

-19.79

45.31

3.87

10.28

Ladderup Finance: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ladderup Finance Ltd

