Ladderup Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
8.56
6.77
8.32
13.95
26.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.56
6.77
8.32
13.95
26.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.01
0.05
Other Income
0.43
1.05
1.91
0.06
0.42
Total Income
8.99
7.81
10.24
14.02
27.22
Total Expenditure
6.82
8.47
5.32
11.85
20.51
PBIDT
2.17
-0.66
4.91
2.17
6.71
Interest
0.36
0.41
0.07
0.57
2.75
PBDT
1.81
-1.07
4.84
1.6
3.96
Depreciation
0.55
0.41
0.2
0.34
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.02
0.03
0.76
0.56
1.38
Deferred Tax
-0.8
-0.18
0.1
0.16
-0.29
Reported Profit After Tax
1.03
-1.34
3.77
0.54
2.75
Minority Interest After NP
0.42
-0.04
1.25
0.8
1.46
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.61
-1.29
2.53
-0.26
1.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.61
-1.29
2.53
-0.26
1.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.47
-1.01
1.97
-0.2
1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.85
12.85
12.85
12.85
12.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.35
-9.74
59.01
15.55
25.08
PBDTM(%)
21.14
-15.8
58.17
11.46
14.8
PATM(%)
12.03
-19.79
45.31
3.87
10.28
