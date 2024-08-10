iifl-logo-icon 1
Ladderup Finance Ltd AGM

67.26
(-2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:36:00 AM

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Sep 202424 Jul 2024
1. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) financial results for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor 2. Proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of ? 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) (Equity Shares and such buyback Buyback) not exceeding 25,00,000 Equity Shares and 3. Other Matters Newspaper Publication of Intimation of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 13th September, 2024 and the Cut-off date is Friday, 6th September, 2024 and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday 7th September, 2024 to Friday 13th September 2024 (both days inclusive) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024) Summary Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting of members of the company held on Friday, 13th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)

