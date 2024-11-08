LADDERUP FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 and 2. To consider a proposal for Buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company as well as matters related/incidental thereto in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act. 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder) the SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws (if any). Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 24Th July 2024 Proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of ? 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) (Equity Shares and such buyback Buyback) not exceeding 25,00,000 Equity Shares (representing 19.45% of the total number of Equity Shares in the total paid-up equity capital of the Company as of March 31, 2024) from all shareholders/ beneficial owners of the Equity Shares of the Company excluding promoters and members of the promoter group of the Company, as on record date, which will be decided subsequently, through the tender offer route, on a proportionate basis, using mechanism for acquisition of shares through stock exchange as prescribed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the SEBI Buyback Regulations) and such other circulars or notifications issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, by way of a special resolution through postal ballot (including e-voting) pursuant to section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules framed thereunder and all other applicable statutory approvals at a price of ? 44/- (Indian Rupees Forty-Four Only) per Equity Share (Buyback Price), payable in cash, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ? 11,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Eleven Crores only), excluding any expenses incurred, or to be incurred for the Buyback viz., brokerage costs, fees, turnover charges, taxes such as buyback tax, securities transaction tax and goods and services tax (if any), stamp duty, advisors fees, printing and dispatch, if any, filing fees to SEBI and any appropriate authorities, stock exchange charges, advisor/legal fees, public announcement publication expenses and other incidental and related expenses and charges (Transaction Costs), (such maximum amount hereinafter referred to as the Buyback Offer Size). The Buyback Offer Size represents 22.73 % and 16.18 % of the aggregate of the Companys fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) based on both latest standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the Company, respectively, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, which is less than 25% of the aggregate of the total paid-up capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) of the Company in accordance with Regulation 4(i) read with provision to Regulation 5(i)(b) of the SEBI Buyback Regulations. The Buyback is subject to approval of the shareholders by means of a special resolution through postal ballot. The public announcement and letter of offer setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the SEBI Buyback Regulations. The Board has constituted the Buyback Committee consisting of Mr. Sunil Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Manoj Singrodia, Non-Executive Director, Mr. Suresh Kumawat, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Dhiraj Gupta, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company to act as the Secretary to the Buyback Committee and delegated its powers to do such acts, deeds, matters, and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, expedient, usual or proper in relation to the proposed Buyback. The Board has appointed Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited as the Merchant Banker to the Buyback or manager to the Buyback in accordance with the Companies Act, as amended and SEBI Buyback Regulations. In terms of Regulation 5(via) of the Buyback Regulations, the Board/ Buyback committee may, till one working day prior to the record date, increase the Buyback price and decrease the number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back, such that there is no change in the Buyback Size. The details of the pre-Buyback shareholding pattern of the Company is enclosed as Annexure F. The post- Buyback shareholding pattern of the Company shall be ascertained subsequently. We had vide our letter dated June 24, 2024, we had intimated that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company, shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons covered under Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders (Code of Conduct), from July 1, 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Further, we would like to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons until completion of buyback. The above information will also be available on the website of the Company, i.e. www.ladderup.com. The same may please be taken on record and suitably disseminated to all concerned. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 24.07.2024)