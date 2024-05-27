INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Members of

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Limited

Reporton the Audit of Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS & accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024; and

b) in the case of the statement of profit and loss, of the profit including other comprehensive income for the year ended on that date.

c) in the case of the statement of cash flows, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

d) in the case of the statement of changes in equity, of the changes in equity share capital and other equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We have conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the ‘Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provision of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Board of Directors Report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. (A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flows, and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us:

a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c) The Company was not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund;

d) i. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company; or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Fund Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall:

• Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party; or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause d (i) and d (ii) contain any material misstatement.

e) During the year, the Company has not declared or paid any dividend.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For MIS. SHARPAARTH & CO. LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 132748W / W100823

sd/-

CA Praveen Purohit

Partner

Membership No.: 429231

UDIN : 244298231 BKDZKW3038

Place: Nashik

Date: May 27, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 of the section on "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i)(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner Vera period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

((d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of clause i (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in the aggregate, hence reporting under this clause is not required.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company has not made investments during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the investments made during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of clause iii (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) Based on the records examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans secured or unsecured, to any companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties hence the reporting requirement of clause iii (c), (d), (e),(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and / or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Excise and Value Added Tax during the year since effective 1st July, 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, cess or other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited (except as described below) with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us by the management, the term loans availed by the company were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x)(a) The Company has not raised any moneies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable, b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi)(a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints are received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv)(a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, as per Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has an Internal Audit System that commensurates with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The Internal Audit Reports of the company issued till date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) On the basis of examination of records and according to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, the Company has not conducted non banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of the audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of the clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) The requirements of reporting on consolidated financial statements are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xxi) are not applicable.

For M/S. SHARPAARTH & CO. LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 132748W / W100823

CA Praveen Purohit

Partner

Membership No.: 429231

UDI N: 24429231 BKDZKW3038

Place: Nashik

Date: May 27, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report (Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A) (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M/S. SHARPAARTH & CO. LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 24429231 BKDZKW3038

sd/-

CA Praveen Purohit

Partner

Membership No.: 429231

UDIN:24429231 BKDZKW3038

Place: Nashik

Date: May 27, 2024.