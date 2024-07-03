iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd Share Price

38.5
(-1.64%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41
  • Day's High41.09
  • 52 Wk High55.3
  • Prev. Close39.14
  • Day's Low37.3
  • 52 Wk Low 23.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.81
  • P/E38.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.48
  • EPS1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.29%

Non-Promoter- 27.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.47

10.47

10.47

10.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.63

-1.76

-2.93

-2.96

Net Worth

8.84

8.71

7.54

7.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.93

15.85

20.74

16.97

yoy growth (%)

0.55

-23.57

22.2

-25.33

Raw materials

-15.21

-14.78

-18.32

-13.49

As % of sales

95.42

93.28

88.36

79.51

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.32

-0.74

-1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.5

-0.12

-0.06

0.07

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.15

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

0.02

0

0.17

-0.03

Working capital

0.06

0.51

0.94

0.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.55

-23.57

22.2

-25.33

Op profit growth

-661.11

-78.65

-38.05

-18.69

EBIT growth

-138.19

-21.61

-9.18

15.61

Net profit growth

281.31

-221.52

181.48

-102.6

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Madhusudan Lakhotia

Chairman & Exec. Director

Jayshree Lakhotia

Executive Director

Ashokkumar Gulabchand Khajanchi

Independent Director

Vahistha Pandiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shannu Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Nikunj Shrawan Bihani

Independent Director

Kanhaiya Lal Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd

Summary

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Limited was incorporated as Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Private Limited on August 5, 2005. Subsequently, the Company became a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change of name due to conversion of status to a Public Limited Company was issued on October 4, 2012 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Yarns, Packaging Films, Printing Films, Chemicals.The Company specializes in lacquered metallised polyester film which finds application primarily in the textile and apparel industry. The grade of coated polyester film produced is used extensively in the manufacture of metallic yarns. Polyester coated films are available in different grades and specifications and find use across a varied number of industries from flexible packaging, shrink labels, cable insulation, and magnetic media to textiles and decorations.The Company took over the running businesses of M/s. Lakhotia Textiles and M/s. Lakhotia Enterprises in year 2012. In March 2013, the Company made a public issue of 14,52,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs.5 Crore. Having the most efficient machines and men on the floor, the Company is able to deliver right product at the right time. It presently has films for textile, printing, decoration and packaging, industry in its basket. With the technology and product development going very fast the Companys management
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd share price today?

The Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd is ₹40.32 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd is 38.5 and 4.54 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd is ₹23.75 and ₹55.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd?

Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.22%, 3 Years at 48.61%, 1 Year at 5.48%, 6 Month at 4.05%, 3 Month at 5.86% and 1 Month at 21.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.71 %

