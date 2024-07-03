Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹41
Prev. Close₹39.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.81
Day's High₹41.09
Day's Low₹37.3
52 Week's High₹55.3
52 Week's Low₹23.75
Book Value₹8.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.32
P/E38.5
EPS1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.47
10.47
10.47
10.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.63
-1.76
-2.93
-2.96
Net Worth
8.84
8.71
7.54
7.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.93
15.85
20.74
16.97
yoy growth (%)
0.55
-23.57
22.2
-25.33
Raw materials
-15.21
-14.78
-18.32
-13.49
As % of sales
95.42
93.28
88.36
79.51
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.32
-0.74
-1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.5
-0.12
-0.06
0.07
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
0.02
0
0.17
-0.03
Working capital
0.06
0.51
0.94
0.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.55
-23.57
22.2
-25.33
Op profit growth
-661.11
-78.65
-38.05
-18.69
EBIT growth
-138.19
-21.61
-9.18
15.61
Net profit growth
281.31
-221.52
181.48
-102.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Madhusudan Lakhotia
Chairman & Exec. Director
Jayshree Lakhotia
Executive Director
Ashokkumar Gulabchand Khajanchi
Independent Director
Vahistha Pandiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shannu Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Nikunj Shrawan Bihani
Independent Director
Kanhaiya Lal Sharma
Reports by Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd
Summary
Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Limited was incorporated as Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Private Limited on August 5, 2005. Subsequently, the Company became a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change of name due to conversion of status to a Public Limited Company was issued on October 4, 2012 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Yarns, Packaging Films, Printing Films, Chemicals.The Company specializes in lacquered metallised polyester film which finds application primarily in the textile and apparel industry. The grade of coated polyester film produced is used extensively in the manufacture of metallic yarns. Polyester coated films are available in different grades and specifications and find use across a varied number of industries from flexible packaging, shrink labels, cable insulation, and magnetic media to textiles and decorations.The Company took over the running businesses of M/s. Lakhotia Textiles and M/s. Lakhotia Enterprises in year 2012. In March 2013, the Company made a public issue of 14,52,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs.5 Crore. Having the most efficient machines and men on the floor, the Company is able to deliver right product at the right time. It presently has films for textile, printing, decoration and packaging, industry in its basket. With the technology and product development going very fast the Companys management
Read More
The Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd is ₹40.32 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd is 38.5 and 4.54 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd is ₹23.75 and ₹55.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.22%, 3 Years at 48.61%, 1 Year at 5.48%, 6 Month at 4.05%, 3 Month at 5.86% and 1 Month at 21.84%.
