Summary

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Limited was incorporated as Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Private Limited on August 5, 2005. Subsequently, the Company became a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change of name due to conversion of status to a Public Limited Company was issued on October 4, 2012 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Yarns, Packaging Films, Printing Films, Chemicals.The Company specializes in lacquered metallised polyester film which finds application primarily in the textile and apparel industry. The grade of coated polyester film produced is used extensively in the manufacture of metallic yarns. Polyester coated films are available in different grades and specifications and find use across a varied number of industries from flexible packaging, shrink labels, cable insulation, and magnetic media to textiles and decorations.The Company took over the running businesses of M/s. Lakhotia Textiles and M/s. Lakhotia Enterprises in year 2012. In March 2013, the Company made a public issue of 14,52,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs.5 Crore. Having the most efficient machines and men on the floor, the Company is able to deliver right product at the right time. It presently has films for textile, printing, decoration and packaging, industry in its basket. With the technology and product development going very fast the Companys management

