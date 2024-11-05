iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd Board Meeting

41.78
(-4.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Lakhotia Poly. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
LAKHOTIA POLYESTERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 05/11/2024 has been revised to 08/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 05/11/2024 has been revised to 08/11/2024 To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024) Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
LAKHOTIA POLYESTERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024
Board Meeting27 May 202416 May 2024
LAKHOTIA POLYESTERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
LAKHOTIA POLYESTERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 This is to inform you that the Board of Director of the Company at its Meeting held on Friday, February 09, 2024 inter alia have considered & approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, February 09, 2024, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

