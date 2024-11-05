|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|LAKHOTIA POLYESTERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 05/11/2024 has been revised to 08/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 05/11/2024 has been revised to 08/11/2024 To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024) Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|LAKHOTIA POLYESTERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|LAKHOTIA POLYESTERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|LAKHOTIA POLYESTERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 This is to inform you that the Board of Director of the Company at its Meeting held on Friday, February 09, 2024 inter alia have considered & approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, February 09, 2024, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.