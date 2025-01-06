iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.05
(4.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.93

15.85

20.74

16.97

yoy growth (%)

0.55

-23.57

22.2

-25.33

Raw materials

-15.21

-14.78

-18.32

-13.49

As % of sales

95.42

93.28

88.36

79.51

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.32

-0.74

-1

As % of sales

1.85

2.02

3.6

5.92

Other costs

-0.87

-0.66

-1.3

-1.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.46

4.19

6.26

11.08

Operating profit

-0.43

0.07

0.36

0.59

OPM

-2.74

0.49

1.76

3.47

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.15

-0.15

-0.15

Interest expense

-0.32

-0.59

-0.66

-0.58

Other income

0.4

0.54

0.38

0.22

Profit before tax

-0.5

-0.12

-0.06

0.07

Taxes

0.02

0

0.17

-0.03

Tax rate

-4.48

2.59

-254.55

-49.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.48

-0.12

0.1

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.48

-0.12

0.1

0.03

yoy growth (%)

281.31

-221.52

181.48

-102.6

NPM

-3.03

-0.79

0.5

0.21

Lakhotia Poly. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.