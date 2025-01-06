Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.93
15.85
20.74
16.97
yoy growth (%)
0.55
-23.57
22.2
-25.33
Raw materials
-15.21
-14.78
-18.32
-13.49
As % of sales
95.42
93.28
88.36
79.51
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.32
-0.74
-1
As % of sales
1.85
2.02
3.6
5.92
Other costs
-0.87
-0.66
-1.3
-1.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.46
4.19
6.26
11.08
Operating profit
-0.43
0.07
0.36
0.59
OPM
-2.74
0.49
1.76
3.47
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Interest expense
-0.32
-0.59
-0.66
-0.58
Other income
0.4
0.54
0.38
0.22
Profit before tax
-0.5
-0.12
-0.06
0.07
Taxes
0.02
0
0.17
-0.03
Tax rate
-4.48
2.59
-254.55
-49.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.48
-0.12
0.1
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.48
-0.12
0.1
0.03
yoy growth (%)
281.31
-221.52
181.48
-102.6
NPM
-3.03
-0.79
0.5
0.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.