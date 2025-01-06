Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.5
-0.12
-0.06
0.07
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
0.02
0
0.17
-0.03
Working capital
0.06
0.51
0.94
0.48
Other operating items
Operating
-0.55
0.23
0.89
0.37
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.07
0.01
0.02
Free cash flow
-0.54
0.31
0.9
0.39
Equity raised
-4.94
-3.41
-2.34
-2.41
Investing
-0.25
-1.34
-0.12
0
Financing
2.76
1.91
0.77
2.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.98
-2.53
-0.78
0.01
