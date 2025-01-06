iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40
(3.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd

Lakhotia Poly. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.5

-0.12

-0.06

0.07

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.15

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

0.02

0

0.17

-0.03

Working capital

0.06

0.51

0.94

0.48

Other operating items

Operating

-0.55

0.23

0.89

0.37

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.07

0.01

0.02

Free cash flow

-0.54

0.31

0.9

0.39

Equity raised

-4.94

-3.41

-2.34

-2.41

Investing

-0.25

-1.34

-0.12

0

Financing

2.76

1.91

0.77

2.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.98

-2.53

-0.78

0.01

Lakhotia Poly. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.