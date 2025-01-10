To the Members of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity) and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified Section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the maimer so required and give a hue and fan view in conformity with the India Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, ("Ind As") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Our Qualified Opinion

(i) Refer Note No. 32 a. to the financial statement regarding non-provision for doubtful Security deposit given by the Company and non-availability of confirmation, as the said Company has gone into Liquidation and liquidator has been appointed amounting to Rs. 1,500 Lakhs, having consequential impact on the Loss for the year, Deposits and Provisions to the said extent.

(ii) Refer Note No. 31 to the financial statement regarding non-reorganization of interest income on security deposit given to two parties as mutually agreed with both the body corporate amounting to Rs. 295.03 Lakhs and total interest income not recognized since the time the said security deposit has been given by the Company amounting to Rs. 5,415.80 Lakhs. Further, the Company has not provided for rentals payable to the said company amounting to Rs. 323.56 Lakhs for the year and total rental not provided till date is Rs. 1,826.08 Lakhs for the premises being used in lieu of the un-received interest income, having consequential impact on the Interest income, Rental expenses, Loss and Deposit to the said extent.

(iii) Refer Note No. 33 to the financial statement that the Company has during the year ended has not carried out Actuarial valuation as per the recommendations of Ind AS 15 "Employee Benefits" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and instead provided for Gratuity on accrual basis as per Management Estimates. Tire amount of shortfall in such provision is currently unascertainable since the Actuarial Valuation was not carried out. However, the management is of tire opinion that tire provision created in the books is sufficient considering the number of employees.

(iv) Refer Note No. 32 b. to the financial statement that the Company regarding no provision has been made towards doubtful recovery considered by us of pro rata security deposit (interest free) amounting Rs.l,218.28 Lakhs representing deposit given against unutilized vacant space forming part of tire total deposit given by the Company in terms of the agreement having year-end balance of Rs. 2,218.28 Lakhs, which is higher than space occupied by the Company, the management has also evaluated the deposit for the space occupied by them which should be approximately Rs. 1,000 Lakhs, thereby non provision against the excess deposit is having consequential impact on the Loss for the year which has been understated and Deposits which has been overstated to the extent of Rs. 1,218.28 Lakhs.

(vi) Refer Note No. 58 to the financial statement of the Company regarding the Company which states that the Company has given Interest-free Loans to a party for amounting to Rs. 316.19 Lakhs for which term sheet and other documents are in process of regularization thereby having consequential impact on Loss of the Company and Loans to the above extent.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

1) Refer Note no. 59 to the financial statement of the Company which states that in terms of SEBI order dated January 20, 2022 the company its directors and CFO have deposited tire penalty imposed upon them.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have not determined the following matter to be the Key audit matter to be communicated in our Report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises die information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Amiexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. ____

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon, hr connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard expect that stated in Basis of Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matter above.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fan view of the financial position, financial performance, total Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of tire Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As a part of an audit in accordance with the SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the Audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion. Tire risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing an opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and tire operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude tlrat a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events hi a maimer that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ( the Order ), issued by

the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013, we give in the " Annexure A " a statement on the matters specified

in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to tire best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated hr paragraph i (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

c) lire Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of accounts.

d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, hr our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind As specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) Tire qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated hr the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31stMarch, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from behrg appohrted as a director hr terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report hr " Annexure B ". Our report expresses a modified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Compairys internal fhrancial controls over fhrancial reporting.

h) Tire qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated hr the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g)

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(6) of the Act, as amended Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position iir its financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have long-term contracts including derivative contracts requiring provision for material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) Management has represented to us that, to tire best of its knowledge and belief, otlier than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to Hie accounts no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on our audit procedure Conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that tire representation given by tire management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid airy dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for tire year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, and other generally accepted audit procedures performed by us, we report that tire company has neither enabled edit log nor maintained audit frail which is required to be maintained from 1st April 2023 as required vide notification of Ministry of Company Affairs thereby leading to non-conrpliance and penalty which is presently unascer tamable.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements of record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For SKHD & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105929 W

Hemanshu Solanki Partner

Membership No. 132835 UDIN: 24132835BKGVSE1742

Mumbai, dated 28th May 2024

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books and records examined

by us and on the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate, we further report as under:

1. Fixed Assets

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b. Tire Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The Company does not own any immovable properties. Therefore, paragraph 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and does not have any intangible assets and right of use assets.

e. According to information & explanations given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benarni property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. Inventory

a. The Company has maintained proper details of Inventory. Inventory has been physical verified by tire management of the Company.

b. As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, Paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3. Loans

With respect to investments made in or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in tire nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the

Company to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, during tire year Company has not provided any guarantee or security and has not granted any advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other entities. With respect to loans granted during the year:

A. Hie Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate. Therefore, paragraph 3(iii)(a)(A) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

B. Tire Company has not granted any loan during the year. However, in respect of earlier years balance outstanding as at balance sheet date with respect to such loans is Rs. 258.19 Lakhs.

b) Tire Company has not made any investment, not provided any guarantee or security and has not granted any advances in the nature of loans. The loans granted to three companies are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. Therefore, paragraph 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d) and 3(iii)(e) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the Company has granted loans to three companies without specifying any terms or period of repayment. In respect of the said loans: -

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans 258.19 NIL NIL -Repayable on Demand (A) NIL NIL NIL -Loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment (B) 258.19 NIL NIL Total (A+B) 258.19 NIL NIL Percentage of loans to the total loans 100% NIL NIL

4. Loans/Guarantees/lnvestments in/Provision of Security to certain parties

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans made. The Company has not made any investments and provided any guarantees and security as per provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, paragraph 3(iv) of the order is not applicable to the Company to this extent.

5. Acceptance of Deposits

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under. Therefore, paragraph 3{v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

6. Maintenance of Cost Records

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the activities undertaken by the Company. Hence, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7. Undisputed & Disputed Statutory Dues.

As per the records verified by us, tire Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues involving Provident Fund, Income tax, Service Tax and Value Added Tax with tire appropriate authorities during the year under review, and there were no outstanding undisputed statutory dues with the Company for a period of more than six months as at the close of the year except Tax deducted at source amounting to Rs 15.26 Lakhs, lire provisions of the statutes governing Wealth Tax, Customs Duty, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Excise Duty and Cess are, as explained to us, not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

As per the records of the Company and based on information and explanation given to us, there are no disputed dues except Income Tax and Service Tax aggregating to Rs.109.77 Lakhs as given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Assessment Year Amount {Rs in Lacs) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2006-2007 16.74 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 2010 to 2015 93.03 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals)

8. Unrecorded income that were surrendered

According to tire information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9. Loans from Banks/Financial Institutions/ Governmen t/Debentures

The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings. Therefore, paragraph 3(ix) (a), (b). (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

10. Proceeds of Public issue (including debt instruments! /Term Loans

a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

11. Frauds on or by the Company

a. Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the hue and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by auditors in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year arid upto the date of this

report.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. Nidhi Companies

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, paragraph 3(xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. Related Party Transactions

As per the information and explanations given during the course of our verification, in our opinion, all transactions with the related parties made by the Company were in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, to the extent applicable to tire Company during the year. Tire relevant details in respect of the same have been appropriately disclosed as per the requirements of the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)-24.

14. Internal Audit

a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company does have an internal audit system however it needs to be strengthened as it does not fully commensurate with tire size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered reports of the Internal Auditors report for the period under audit as available with the Company.

15. Non-cash Transactions with Directors, etc.

According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

16. Provisions of 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934

As per the information and explanations provided to us and based on the overall operations of the Company, during the year, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reseive Bank of India Act 1934 and hence clause 16 a to c are not applicable to the Company.

17. Cash Losses

According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has incurred cash losses in tire current financial year as well the immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs 349.97 Lakhs and Rs 135.83 Lakhs respectively.

18. Resignation of the statutory auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, paragraph 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

19. Financial Indicators

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of tire financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to oui attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. Corporate Social Responsibility

The provisions of Section 135 read with Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of Corporate Social Responsibility contribution are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, paragraph 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

21. Consolidated Financial Statement

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate and Joint Venture company. Hence, provisions of Section 129 (3) and (4) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of preparation of consolidated financial statement are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For SKHD & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105929 W

Hemanshu Solanlci

Partner

Membership No. 132835 UDIN: 24132835BKGVSE1742

Mumbai, dated 28th May 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statement of

the Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited ("the Company") as of 31s‘ March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company comprising of the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the period then ended.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on tire Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those standards and the Guidance Note that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting;

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures

that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly leflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting;

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024, Subject to Loans, Other Financial Asset and Expenses and its documentation based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SKHD& Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105929 W

Hemanshu Solanlci

Partner

Membership No. 132835

UDIN : 24132835BKGVSE1742

Mumbai, dated 28th May 2024