Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹2.3
Prev. Close₹2.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.08
Day's High₹2.3
Day's Low₹2.3
52 Week's High₹2.56
52 Week's Low₹0.83
Book Value₹0.31
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)184
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80
80
80
80
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-54.74
-53.99
-50.48
-49.12
Net Worth
25.26
26.01
29.52
30.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
1.22
4.37
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-99.13
-71.94
332.32
19.46
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.32
-0.25
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.74
-0.03
1.42
-4.57
Depreciation
0
0
-0.33
-0.93
Tax paid
0.02
0
-0.02
0
Working capital
2.8
0.16
-0.51
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.13
-71.94
332.32
19.46
Op profit growth
2,174.13
-101.94
-143.64
146.59
EBIT growth
3,256.39
-101.47
-131.5
51.96
Net profit growth
1,734.61
-136.72
-102.32
57.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S D Sinha
Director
Vidhi Kasliwal
Whole Time Director & CFO
K R Mahadevan
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rudra Narain Jha
Independent Director
Jaljeet Kiran Ajani
Non Executive Director
Jitendra Balwansinh Chaudhary
Non Executive Director
Aarti Sriratan Bagdi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jalmeen Kalsi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1991, Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd engaged in the wellness and leisure sectors. The Company is part of the S. Kumars group, and is focused on developing its leisure brand under two entities, Landmarc and Mikanos. Landmarc is the brand used for family entertainment centers (FEC) and Mikanos for nightclubs. The Company has set up an FEC on its Company-owned 100,000 square feet mill land in mid town of Worli in Mumbai. It opened nightclub under the Mikanos brand in the same premises. The facilities at the FEC include indoor cricket and golf, a nightclub, health club and fitness center, a sports bar, food, go-karting, video games, roller skating, bowling and shopping facilities. Landmarc Films, A Division of the Company, is a multidisciplinary production house setup established in 2011, involved in development, production, marketing & distribution of feature films, documentaries, short films and promote all kinds of cinema, filmmaking and creativity. In February 2011, the Company launched Svastii Wellness Academy, to provide education and training to aspirants.The Film Division of the Company has made a documentary named Block By Block which was released on 11th April 2013 on DD National and also on other channels. In 2017-18, Landmarc Films released Marathi movies Ringan and Gachchi on 30th June, 2017 and 22nd December, 2017 respectively. In 2018-19, it released 3 Marathi movies Redu, Pipsi and Nashibvaan on 18th May, 2018, 27th July, 2018 and 11th January, 2
Read More
The Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd is ₹184.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd is 0 and 7.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd is ₹0.83 and ₹2.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.10%, 3 Years at 59.19%, 1 Year at 172.09%, 6 Month at 146.32%, 3 Month at 100.00% and 1 Month at 28.57%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.