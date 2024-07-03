iifl-logo-icon 1
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd Share Price

2.3
(-1.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:33:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.3
  • Day's High2.3
  • 52 Wk High2.56
  • Prev. Close2.34
  • Day's Low2.3
  • 52 Wk Low 0.83
  • Turnover (lac)1.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)184
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

2.3

Prev. Close

2.34

Turnover(Lac.)

1.08

Day's High

2.3

Day's Low

2.3

52 Week's High

2.56

52 Week's Low

0.83

Book Value

0.31

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

184

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 25.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

80

80

80

80

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-54.74

-53.99

-50.48

-49.12

Net Worth

25.26

26.01

29.52

30.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

1.22

4.37

1.01

yoy growth (%)

-99.13

-71.94

332.32

19.46

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.32

-0.25

-0.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.74

-0.03

1.42

-4.57

Depreciation

0

0

-0.33

-0.93

Tax paid

0.02

0

-0.02

0

Working capital

2.8

0.16

-0.51

0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.13

-71.94

332.32

19.46

Op profit growth

2,174.13

-101.94

-143.64

146.59

EBIT growth

3,256.39

-101.47

-131.5

51.96

Net profit growth

1,734.61

-136.72

-102.32

57.35

No Record Found

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S D Sinha

Director

Vidhi Kasliwal

Whole Time Director & CFO

K R Mahadevan

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rudra Narain Jha

Independent Director

Jaljeet Kiran Ajani

Non Executive Director

Jitendra Balwansinh Chaudhary

Non Executive Director

Aarti Sriratan Bagdi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jalmeen Kalsi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1991, Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd engaged in the wellness and leisure sectors. The Company is part of the S. Kumars group, and is focused on developing its leisure brand under two entities, Landmarc and Mikanos. Landmarc is the brand used for family entertainment centers (FEC) and Mikanos for nightclubs. The Company has set up an FEC on its Company-owned 100,000 square feet mill land in mid town of Worli in Mumbai. It opened nightclub under the Mikanos brand in the same premises. The facilities at the FEC include indoor cricket and golf, a nightclub, health club and fitness center, a sports bar, food, go-karting, video games, roller skating, bowling and shopping facilities. Landmarc Films, A Division of the Company, is a multidisciplinary production house setup established in 2011, involved in development, production, marketing & distribution of feature films, documentaries, short films and promote all kinds of cinema, filmmaking and creativity. In February 2011, the Company launched Svastii Wellness Academy, to provide education and training to aspirants.The Film Division of the Company has made a documentary named Block By Block which was released on 11th April 2013 on DD National and also on other channels. In 2017-18, Landmarc Films released Marathi movies Ringan and Gachchi on 30th June, 2017 and 22nd December, 2017 respectively. In 2018-19, it released 3 Marathi movies Redu, Pipsi and Nashibvaan on 18th May, 2018, 27th July, 2018 and 11th January, 2
Company FAQs

What is the Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd is ₹184.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd is 0 and 7.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd is ₹0.83 and ₹2.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd?

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.10%, 3 Years at 59.19%, 1 Year at 172.09%, 6 Month at 146.32%, 3 Month at 100.00% and 1 Month at 28.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.01 %

