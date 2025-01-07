iifl-logo-icon 1
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.26
(-1.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

1.22

4.37

1.01

yoy growth (%)

-99.13

-71.94

332.32

19.46

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.32

-0.25

-0.25

As % of sales

2,548.11

26.53

5.81

25.24

Other costs

-0.46

-0.93

-2.49

-4.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4,352.83

76.04

56.95

443.5

Operating profit

-0.72

-0.03

1.62

-3.73

OPM

-6,800.94

-2.58

37.22

-368.75

Depreciation

0

0

-0.33

-0.93

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.01

0

-0.02

Other income

0.01

0.01

0.14

0.11

Profit before tax

-0.74

-0.03

1.42

-4.57

Taxes

0.02

0

-0.02

0

Tax rate

-3.97

0

-1.81

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.71

-0.03

1.4

-4.57

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.29

0

Net profit

-0.71

-0.03

0.1

-4.57

yoy growth (%)

1,734.61

-136.72

-102.32

57.35

NPM

-6,750

-3.17

2.42

-452.18

QUICKLINKS FOR Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd

