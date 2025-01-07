Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
1.22
4.37
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-99.13
-71.94
332.32
19.46
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.32
-0.25
-0.25
As % of sales
2,548.11
26.53
5.81
25.24
Other costs
-0.46
-0.93
-2.49
-4.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4,352.83
76.04
56.95
443.5
Operating profit
-0.72
-0.03
1.62
-3.73
OPM
-6,800.94
-2.58
37.22
-368.75
Depreciation
0
0
-0.33
-0.93
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.01
0
-0.02
Other income
0.01
0.01
0.14
0.11
Profit before tax
-0.74
-0.03
1.42
-4.57
Taxes
0.02
0
-0.02
0
Tax rate
-3.97
0
-1.81
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.71
-0.03
1.4
-4.57
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.29
0
Net profit
-0.71
-0.03
0.1
-4.57
yoy growth (%)
1,734.61
-136.72
-102.32
57.35
NPM
-6,750
-3.17
2.42
-452.18
