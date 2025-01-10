Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80
80
80
80
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-54.74
-53.99
-50.48
-49.12
Net Worth
25.26
26.01
29.52
30.88
Minority Interest
Debt
12.32
11.8
9.67
9.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.58
37.81
39.19
40.07
Fixed Assets
1.14
1.17
4.01
3.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
0.28
0.03
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
36.16
35.76
35.09
36.69
Inventories
0.06
0.03
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.15
0.03
0.1
Debtor Days
3,443.39
Other Current Assets
41.09
40.34
40.49
41.63
Sundry Creditors
-1.88
-1.72
-2.15
-2.27
Creditor Days
78,165.09
Other Current Liabilities
-3.14
-3.04
-3.28
-2.77
Cash
0.18
0.58
0.05
0.27
Total Assets
37.58
37.81
39.2
40.07
