Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.74
-0.03
1.42
-4.57
Depreciation
0
0
-0.33
-0.93
Tax paid
0.02
0
-0.02
0
Working capital
2.8
0.16
-0.51
0.23
Other operating items
Operating
2.07
0.11
0.55
-5.27
Capital expenditure
-4
0
0.01
0
Free cash flow
-1.92
0.11
0.56
-5.26
Equity raised
-96.8
-94.45
-92.36
-85.73
Investing
0.08
-0.12
0.03
-0.24
Financing
14.48
8.5
8.3
7.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-84.16
-85.95
-83.46
-83.87
