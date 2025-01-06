iifl-logo-icon 1
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.3
(-1.71%)
Jan 6, 2025

Landmarc Leisur. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.74

-0.03

1.42

-4.57

Depreciation

0

0

-0.33

-0.93

Tax paid

0.02

0

-0.02

0

Working capital

2.8

0.16

-0.51

0.23

Other operating items

Operating

2.07

0.11

0.55

-5.27

Capital expenditure

-4

0

0.01

0

Free cash flow

-1.92

0.11

0.56

-5.26

Equity raised

-96.8

-94.45

-92.36

-85.73

Investing

0.08

-0.12

0.03

-0.24

Financing

14.48

8.5

8.3

7.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-84.16

-85.95

-83.46

-83.87

