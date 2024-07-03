Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1991, Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd engaged in the wellness and leisure sectors. The Company is part of the S. Kumars group, and is focused on developing its leisure brand under two entities, Landmarc and Mikanos. Landmarc is the brand used for family entertainment centers (FEC) and Mikanos for nightclubs. The Company has set up an FEC on its Company-owned 100,000 square feet mill land in mid town of Worli in Mumbai. It opened nightclub under the Mikanos brand in the same premises. The facilities at the FEC include indoor cricket and golf, a nightclub, health club and fitness center, a sports bar, food, go-karting, video games, roller skating, bowling and shopping facilities. Landmarc Films, A Division of the Company, is a multidisciplinary production house setup established in 2011, involved in development, production, marketing & distribution of feature films, documentaries, short films and promote all kinds of cinema, filmmaking and creativity. In February 2011, the Company launched Svastii Wellness Academy, to provide education and training to aspirants.The Film Division of the Company has made a documentary named Block By Block which was released on 11th April 2013 on DD National and also on other channels. In 2017-18, Landmarc Films released Marathi movies Ringan and Gachchi on 30th June, 2017 and 22nd December, 2017 respectively. In 2018-19, it released 3 Marathi movies Redu, Pipsi and Nashibvaan on 18th May, 2018, 27th July, 2018 and 11th January, 2019 respectively. In 2019-20, it completed production of 1 Marathi movies Medium Spicy.The Company forayed in to the wellness industry with the launch of Svastii Spa & Salon, a new-age Unisex Wellness destination, and with the Svastii Wellness Academy, the Company has taken the first steps into the education sector.