Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd Management Discussions

The Company is into the business of trading. The key issues of the Management Discussion and Analysis are given hereunder:

Industry Structure and Development

The recent global economic situation has witnessed immense highs and lows including some unfortunate happenings. Timing is the most important factor while trading. This fluctuates on rapid basis. According to experts most of the time markets have overvalued or undervalued. With the help of Indian market today one need to test ones financial knowledge, analytical capabilities, thought process and mental strength.

Segment wise or product-wise performance

The Company is into single reportable segment only.

Outlook

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited remains confident of the long term growth prospects & opportunities ahead of it in its business.

Internal control system and adequacy

The system of internal control has been established to provide reasonable assurance of safeguarding assets, maintenance of proper accounting records in compliance with applicable Laws and Regulations to ensure reliability of financial statements and reports. The Statutory Auditors and the Audit Committee review all financial statements and ensure adequacy of internal control systems.

Opportunities and Threats

The strength of a company is known from sound advices. It also depends on the Government policies of taxation. Introduction of GST may give a big boost to the market.

Risks Management

Risk evaluation and management of risk is an ongoing process in the company.

Human Resources

Since your Company is in the trading industry, the criticality of talented man-power and their retention needs no emphasis. Your company is in the process of working out a comprehensive plan to attract, motivate and retain highly skilled and technically competent man-power.

Details of Significant Changes

- Debtors Turnover: 2.98

- Inventory Turnover: 0.03

- Interest Coverage Ratio: NA

- Current Ratio: 1.92%

- Debt Equity Ratio: 0.45

- Operating Profit Margin: (3.28)

- Net Profit/Loss Margin: (3.28)

Details of change in Return on Net Worth as compared to immediately previous financial year along with the detailed explanation thereof

Return on net worth FY 2021-22: (4.62) FY 2022-23: 2,601.18

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management discussion and analysis describing the companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and prices, conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the company operates/ going to operate, changes in government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and other incidental factors.